Asolo Rep Awarded Strategic Partnership Grant From Community Foundation

Asolo Repertory Theatre has received an $85,000 Strategic Partnership Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. This grant comes from the Allen Wirtz Nobbe and Jo Bowen Nobbe Fund, the Two-Generation Approach Fund, and the Zella I. and Junius F. Allen Fund. Funds will be designated towards Asolo Rep's Access to the Arts programming, the 2025-26 mainstage season, and the Creative's Take Luncheon.

Asolo Rep's Access to the Arts program includes student matinees, touring productions of classic literature including Alice in Wonderland and the works of William Shakespeare, Talkbacks, and more. This essential programming is designed to instill a love of the arts in young audiences.

“Through our ongoing partnership, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County helps us bring theatre beyond our walls and open our doors to students and families alike,” said Ross Egan, Asolo Rep Managing Director. “Their support ensures that the transformative power of live performance is accessible to all.”

Supported by funding from the Community Foundation, Asolo Repertory Theatre's 2025–2026 season delivers an exciting mix of musicals, mysteries, comedies, and new works. The season opens with the hit musical Come From Away, followed by a diverse mix of plays: Primary Trust, Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd, and the sharp comedy The Unfriend.

Later, audiences will experience a fresh take on Fiddler on the Roof, the soulful story of Marie and Rosetta, and Lauren Gunderson's witty new play Lady Disdain.

This dynamic season also includes the re-mounting of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. It promises powerful storytelling, unforgettable music, and theatre that moves and inspires.

The grant will also fund special events that connect audiences to the artistry behind the season. The Creative's Take Luncheon offers patrons an intimate dining experience with directors of upcoming productions, while the Annual Gala, Aquarius, raises vital funds for the season and Asolo Rep's acclaimed Education and Engagement programs.