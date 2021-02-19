Asolo Rep Announces Casting for CAMELOT Concert

Asolo Rep has announced casting for its upcoming production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot. Directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal with Music Direction and new orchestrations by Steve Orich, this concert production of David Lee's adaptation previews March 17 and 18, opens March 19 and runs through March 31 on Asolo Rep's outdoor Terrace Stage, located on the front steps of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

The all-star cast features Britney Coleman as Guenevere (Asolo Rep: Marian in The Music Man; Broadway: Company, Tootsie, Sunset Boulevard and Beautiful), Nick Duckart as Arthur (Asolo Rep: Juan Perón in Evita, National Tour: Come From Away) and Alex Joseph Grayson as Lancelot (Broadway: A Bronx Tale: The Musical; 1st National Tour: Once on This Island).

The cast also includes John Rapson as Mordred/Sagramore (Broadway: Les Misérables; Off Broadway: Between the Lines, Sweeney Todd), Joseph Torello as Dinadin (Asolo Rep: The Music Man; Lincoln Center: Show Boat, Carousel, Carnegie Hall: Guys & Dolls) and Levin Valayil as Lionel/Dap/Tom (Asolo Rep: Mowgli in The Jungle Book, Off Broadway: Song of Solomon).

Director Celine Rosenthal is a Tony® nominated producer. This season she helmed Asolo Rep's We Need a Little Christmas holiday concert. Her work has been seen at the Tristan Bates Theatre in London, New York City Center, Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis and more.

"Camelot's brilliant score, unforgettable characters and timeless story make it the kind of masterpiece that simply doesn't require a massive set, orchestra or cast to be done exquisitely," said Director Celine Rosenthal. "I'm thrilled for our audiences to experience this joyful classic in a brand new, effortlessly organic way."

Music Director/Orchestrator Steve Orich was nominated for a Tony Award for Jersey Boys. At Asolo Rep he has served as Music Director for We Need a Little Christmas, The Music Man, Ragtime, and as Orchestrator for Asolo Rep world premiere productions of Beatsville, Josephine and Pulse.

Camelot tells the mythical tale of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere and Sir Lancelot. Its celebrated Broadway premiere in 1960 starred Richard Burton, Julie Andrews and Robert Goulet, and was nominated for five Tony Awards, winning four.

"Camelot teaches us to challenge the philosophy that 'Might is Right,' and instead urges us to use Might for Right," said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "The legend begs us to strive for Justice and Equality with indomitable spirit and tenacity. This freshly adapted production, in the hands of Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, will capture every bit of joy and magic in the original while keeping the story focused on who we are now. The romantic, sweeping score, newly orchestrated by Steve Orich, will lift your spirit and infuse you with determination."

Asolo Rep's Outdoor Series is brought to you by Headline Sponsors, Drs. Joel and Gail Morganroth. Additional support for the series is provided by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation and the Linnie E. Dalbeck Memorial Foundation Trust.

Health and Safety Protocols

Asolo Rep Outdoor Performances



Following the guidance of government health officials, Asolo Rep has implemented several policies to help make your experience as smooth and safe as possible.

· Advanced ticket sales only, cut off is two hours prior to performance. No walk-up sales.

· Upon arrival at venue, patrons, staff and volunteers will receive no-contact infra-red temperature checks.

· Contactless Entry: print at home tickets can be printed or scanned from phone

· Masks are required to be worn over the nose and mouth by patrons, staff, and volunteers at all times when on the premises

· Concessions will not be available for purchase and food and drinks are not allowed in the seating area.

· Performances will have no intermission.

· Seats are arranged in socially distanced pairs and cannot be moved. Larger parties will be seated as close as safety protocols allow.

· No physical playbills; performance information will be projected on large screens, emailed to patrons, and available on Asolo Rep's website.

· Portable outdoor restrooms will be available.

· Patrons will not have access to the building.

· Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue.

· Prior to and following each performance, all seats and common areas will be disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer.