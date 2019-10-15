Asolo Rep Announces Casting For Josh Rhodes Helmed THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Asolo Repertory Theatre kicks off its highly anticipated 2019-20 season with Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved classic THE SOUND OF MUSIC. This Tony Award-winning musical sensation will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You, First Date, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella). Rhodes returns to Asolo Rep where he previously directed and choreographed the theatre's record-breaking smash hit production of Evita in 2017 and Guys and Dolls in 2016.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC previews November 13 - 15, opens November 16 and runs through December 28 in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the timeless coming-of-age story of Maria, a young, free-spirited nun who longs to find her true purpose beyond the walls of the Abbey. When she is sent off to be a governess to the strict Captain von Trapp's seven troublesome children, she brings much-needed love and joy to the family, the Captain and her own heart. But when the epidemic rise of Nazism threatens their country and newfound happiness, the von Trapps must choose between the home they know and love and a life of uncertainty.

Featuring some of the most iconic songs in the American musical theatre canon ("My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" and "Edelweiss"), THE SOUND OF MUSIC is a must-see musical celebration perfect for the whole family this holiday season.

The cast is led by Maddie Shea Baldwin (Maria Rainer), who made her Broadway debut as an original cast member in Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star. She also appeared in the First National Tour of Bright Star. Regionally she has appeared at Arts Emerson, the Kennedy Center, The Old Globe and more.

Tally Sessions (Captain Georg von Trapp) has appeared on Broadway in Anastasia, War Paint, Falsettos, School of Rock, Big Fish, The House of Blue Leaves and Paramour. Liz McCartney (the Mother Abbess) previously appeared in Working at Asolo Rep. Her Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Sunday in the Park With George, Annie, South Pacific, Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera and more. Ann Morrison (Frau Schmidt/Ensemble) originated the role of Mary Flynn in the Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along.

The von Trapp family includes Sophia Cavalluzzi (Brigitta von Trapp), Tyler Gevas (Kurt von Trapp), Angelina Huh (Gretl von Trapp), Judah Immanuel (Friedrich von Trapp), Raina Lynn Khatami (Louisa von Trapp), Allie McLaughlin (Marta von Trapp) and Sophie Lee Morris (Liesl von Trapp).

The cast also features Marc Bitler (Ensemble), Kristin Carbone (Sister Berthe/Ensemble), Cole Doman (Rolf Gruber/Ensemble), Adrianne Hick (Sister Margaretta/Ensemble), Samone Hicks (Ensemble), Alex Jorth (Baron Elberfeld/Admiral von Schrieber/Ensemble), Nick Locilento (Franz/Ensemble), Kate Loprest (Baroness Elsa Schraeder), Darren Matthias (Max Detweiler), Rob McCaffrey (Herr Zeller/Ensemble), Amber McNew (Ursula/New Postulant/Ensemble), Trina Mills (Ensemble), Creg Sclavi (Ensemble), and Kristin Renee Young (Sister Sophia/Ensemble).

"THE SOUND OF MUSIC was the final masterwork of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II and remains in many ways their most impactful musical," said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "What makes it uniquely powerful is the way it brilliantly juxtaposes a story of love, family and personal transformation with the dangers of resisting the implacable force of the rise of Nazism. With the incomparable Josh Rhodes at the helm, this production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC will be stunningly beautiful and musically transporting. The whole production will feel utterly new."

Director and choreographer Josh Rhodes will also choreograph the world premiere of Knoxville, created by Tony-winners Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Frank Galati, at Asolo Rep this April. On London's West End, he choreographed Carousel at the English National Opera and Sweeney Todd starring Emma Thompson. He previously choreographed Barnum, Working, My Fair Lady, and Yentl at Asolo Rep. His other directing credits include Grand Hotel (NY City Center Encores!), The Who's Tommy (Kennedy Center), Ken Ludwig's Baskerville (The Old Globe) and more.

"THE SOUND OF MUSIC finds romance, joy and personal politics in the middle of one of the worst chapters of our globe's history," said Josh Rhodes. "Darkness starts to fall over Austria, as one family finds love and music just in time for it to save them. It is a story that asks us to find what we believe in and then stand up for it. Climb a mountain if you have to. The brilliant music pulls you in with its masterful melodies and lyrics, and the story leaves you laughing at one moment and chilled in the next. It is spectacular musical theatre, and everything the audiences in Sarasota expect from Asolo Rep."

Asolo Rep will proudly host a special Family Day at THE SOUND OF MUSIC on Saturday, December 7, when families can take part in activities that explore the world of the musical prior to the performance, experience the performance with discounted tickets, and join a post-performance discussion with the cast. Throughout Asolo Rep's run of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, the theatre will provide more than 700 students access to the world-class production through student matinee performances and public performances.





