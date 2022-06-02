Art Center Sarasota Announces Winners Of Regional Exhibition, FACES AND PLACES, Running Through August 6

Christina Baril, exhibitions coordinator for Art Center Sarasota, announced the winners for its regional, juried exhibit, "Faces and Places," which runs through August 6. Baril says the center received submissions from 173 artists from the Southeast region. Baril says the work had to inspired by or reflect their surrounding community, including faces, places, landscapes, and societal experiences.

The juror for the exhibition was Amanda Cooper, chief curator at the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg.

"We were deeply impressed with the artistic quality of the submissions," says Baril, adding that the center's annual regional exhibit "gives area residents and visitors a chance to see outstanding works by area-based artists-as well as art by artists from outside our tri-county region. By staging this exhibition in the summer months, we're able to create cultural opportunities for tourists and year-round residents during a time when there are less arts and cultural events happening in our area.

Art Center Sarasota is part of #SafeArtsSarasota. Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

"Faces and Places" Winners

1st Place: Karla Pirona

"Southgate" (2022)

Oil on canvas; 13 x 36 x .7 in.

2nd Place: Li Volk

"Shane" (2021)

Charcoal on paper, stretched on wood board; 24 x 20 in.

3rd Place: David Fithian

"Quiet Pool" (2021)

Oil on canvas; 36 x 42 in.

Merit Award: Tony Reinemann

"Danger on a Sutton Place Terrace" (2022)

Pencil on paper; 21 x 18 in.

Merit Award: Gianna Santucci

"Bottoms Up!" (2021)

Oil on canvas; 24 x 24 x 2 in.

Honorable Mention: Brian Jones

"Pink" (2021)

Photograph: digital capture, printed on archival photo paper w/archival pigmented inks

24 x 30 x 2 in.

Honorable Mention: Nika Zusin

"Home" (2020)

PLA: biodegradable plant-based plastic; 15.7 x 17.3 x 4.5 in.

Honorable Mention: Tony Souza

"Federal Style Living Room c. 1800" (2021)

Acrylic on canvas; 36 x 60 x 1.5 in.

Honorable Mention: Alaina Pompa

"Sunday Float at Siesta" (2022)

Hand-painted tissue collage on canvas; 20 x 24 x 2 in.