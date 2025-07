After Severe Damage from Hurricane Ian, The Venice Theater is Close to Reopening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three years after Hurricane Ian devastated the main stage of Venice Theatre in 2022, a $25 million recovery campaign—largely supported by grants, government funds, and community donations—is nearing completion. Having already funded over 80% of the project, construction has entered its final stage. Recently, community members and officials celebrated by signing a ceremonial steel beam, symbolizing the theater’s symbolic and structural rise from the storm’s destruction.

During Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, walls were shattered, flooding overwhelmed the building, and debris was scattered for blocks, prompting concerns that the theater might never return. Despite the damage, the Venice Theater organization has continued staging shows in its smaller Raymond Theater space. Executive Director Kristofer Geddie emphasized that the theater is integral to Venice’s identity and economy—without it, "Venice without Venice Theater is just not Venice." (Fox News 13).

Local leaders note that downtown businesses have experienced a 30% drop in revenue since the theater's closure, underscoring the venue’s economic role (Fox News 13). With financial backing in place and restoration efforts underway, the venue is on schedule to fully reopen by mid‑2026. Geddie shared his excitement, saying he eagerly anticipates stepping back onto the stage and welcoming audiences into the restored seats.

To read more, find the original article from Fox 13 here.