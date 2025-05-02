AN EVENING WITH JAMES T. LANE Comes to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



James T. Lane will discuss his life and artistic journey during “An Evening with James T. Lane.” The intimate evening will take place on Monday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. in The Donelly Theatre of WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

Lane is known as a “triple threat,” with prodigious skills as a singer, dancer and actor – and he writes, too. During the event at WBTT, he will discuss how his gifts have taken him from Philadelphia to Broadway … and beyond. Go behind the curtain to learn about Lane's journey as he speaks, sings and maybe even dances a step or two.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Lane started dancing at the age of 6; when he was 10, he saw “The Phantom of The Opera” and fell in love with musical theatre. When Robert Guillaume (from popular TV show "Benson") became the first African American to play the Phantom, his eyes were opened to a dream that, one day, he could star in a Broadway show, too.

His journey to Broadway had many twists and turns: he left Carnegie Mellon and then Penn State University when he was 19 to start working. But, at the age of 22 – while on the road with the touring production of “Fame” – he tore his Achilles tendon. The next four years were filled with self-destruction and chaos, as he was forced to discover who he was without the bright lights of the stage.

In 2006, after finding his way back to self-love, he made his Broadway debut in “A Chorus Line,” a personal and professional triumph after years of hard times.

Lane's Broadway credits include: “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical” (Louis Armstrong alternate), “Chicago” (Billy Flynn and Amos Hart), “Kiss Me, Kate” (Paul), “King Kong the Musical,” “The Scottsboro Boys” (Ozie Powell/Ruby Bates), and “A Chorus Line” (Richie Walters). National tours include: “Jersey Boys,” “Cinderella,” and “Fame the Musical.” He has numerous West End and regional theatre credits as well.

Lane served as choreographer and as a recurring actor on “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock. He is the creator and 2023 Audelco Award winner for “Best Solo Performance” for his one-man show, “Triple Threat,” which played off-Broadway to great acclaim at Theatre Row in New York City. He also teaches musical theatre dance and performance master classes.

