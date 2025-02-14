PCPA To Present SANCTUARY CITY By Martyna Majok

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PCPA will present Sanctuary City, a powerful and timely drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Martyna Majok. In this powerful coming-of-age story, two teens forge a deep bond amid the complexities of immigration, identity, belonging and love. Playing in the Severson Theatre from February 27 through March 16, 2025.

Two teenagers find solace in each other while navigating the harsh realities of living in Newark, NJ, in 2001. As their bond deepens, they grapple with the uncertainty of their futures and what they are willing to risk for each other in the only country they've known as home. Majok's poignant storytelling illuminates the sacrifices of DREAMers, lovers, and lifelong friends, weaving fractured time and memories in a play that transcends borders and genres.

The Creative Team includes Director Sara Rademacher, Costume Designer Klara Wilson, Scenic Designer Anne McMeeking, Lighting Designer Cody Soper, Lighting Designer Jenna Agredano, Sound Designer Mimi Daniel, Stage Manager Rebekah Carriere.

The Cast includes Andrew Missael Banderas as B, Kiara Plaza as G, and Alexander Pimentel* as Henry.

*Member, Actors' Equity Association

To purchase tickets for the show, please visit pcpa.org or call the Box Office at (805)922-8313. If you bring a group of 12 or more, you can save 25% to 30%!

