New World Symphony Unveils 2026–27 Season With Immersive And Multimedia Programming

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New World Symphony has announced its 2026–27 season, led by Artistic Director Stéphane Denève, featuring a wide-ranging lineup of orchestral, chamber, and multimedia performances designed to expand how audiences experience classical music.

The season will bring together NWS Fellows, guest artists, and collaborators across disciplines, with a focus on innovation, immersive storytelling, and the evolving orchestral canon.

“The New World Symphony embodies in its own name what is essential to the vibrancy, relevance and future of orchestral music: Renewal!” said Denève.

Season Highlights

Denève will lead nine programs throughout the season, opening October 3–4, 2026 with works by Gabriela Ortiz (Kauyumari), Arturo Márquez (Fandango), Debussy (Ibéria), and Ravel (Boléro), with custom visuals enhancing the performance.

On October 10–11, Denève conducts Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, paired with works by Adolphus Hailstork and Jessie Montgomery and featuring the Master Chorale of South Florida.

Additional highlights include:

Strange Magic: Ravel + Stravinsky (Jan 30–31, 2027), transforming the New World Center into an immersive opera house with puppetry, projections, and animation.

Prokofiev’s Violin (Nov 21–22, 2026), a travelogue-style concert featuring Violin Concertos No. 1 & 2 with James Ehnes.

Trees: A Live Cinema Documentary (Mar 27, 2027), combining live narration by Sam Green with a score by Caroline Shaw.

Disney’s Fantasia in Concert (Jan 9, 2027), the orchestra’s first live-to-film presentation.

Denève will also conduct Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (Feb 20–21, 2027) and close the season May 1–2, 2027 with a program featuring Gershwin, John Adams, and Guillaume Connesson.

I Dream a World Festival

The 6th annual I Dream a World Festival will spotlight living composers and artists of color, featuring a new double concerto by Billy Childs performed by Demarre and Anthony McGill. Works by Jessie Montgomery, Tania León, and Carlos Simon Will also be included.

Chamber Music Series

Five chamber concerts will highlight the Fellows in smaller ensemble settings, including:

The Baroque + Neo-Baroque (Oct 18, 2026)

Debussy’s Influence (Nov 8, 2026)

Schumann & Beach (Dec 20, 2026)

Steve Reich at 90 (Apr 25, 2027)

Mozart, Glass & Smetana (Feb 7, 2027)

Digital and Immersive Programming

The New World Center’s advanced projection and digital capabilities will be central to the season, including WALLCAST concerts projected outdoors and livestreamed performances via the NWS Inside platform. Nearly 30% of performances will be free or pay-what-you-wish.

Access and Education

The season includes family-friendly concerts for children ages 4–9, as well as expanded community programming through mobile WALLCAST events and digital series including Modern Masterworks.

FULL 2026–27 SEASON LISTINGS

RAVEL’S BOLÉRO

October 3–4, 2026

DENÈVE: BEETHOVEN 9

October 10–11, 2026

CHAMBER MUSIC: THE BAROQUE + NEO-BAROQUE

October 18, 2026

REICH, STRAVINSKY & GLASS

October 24–25, 2026

CONCERT FOR KIDS: SPOOKY SYMPHONY

November 1, 2026

CHAMBER MUSIC: DEBUSSY’S INFLUENCE

November 8, 2026

MOZART’S REQUIEM (Adrienne Arsht Center)

November 14, 2026

DENÈVE: PROKOFIEV’S VIOLIN

November 21–22, 2026

DENÈVE: BRAHMS 3

December 12–13, 2026

SOUNDS OF THE SEASON

December 18–19, 2026

CHAMBER MUSIC: SCHUMANN & BEACH

December 20, 2026

DISNEY’S FANTASIA IN CONCERT (Adrienne Arsht Center)

January 9, 2027

I DREAM A WORLD: ANTHONY & DEMARRE MCGILL

January 16–17, 2027

STRANGE MAGIC: RAVEL + STRAVINSKY

January 30–31, 2027

CHAMBER MUSIC: MOZART, GLASS & SMETANA

February 7, 2027

RACHMANINOFF 2 (Adrienne Arsht Center)

February 13, 2027

DENÈVE: MAHLER 1

February 20–21, 2027

BACH’S BRANDENBURG CONCERTOS

March 6–7, 2027

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA SIDE-BY-SIDE (Adrienne Arsht Center)

March 19–20, 2027

TREES: A LIVE CINEMA DOCUMENTARY

March 27, 2027

WAGNER + ELGAR

April 3–4, 2027

CONCERT FOR KIDS: STORYBOOK SYMPHONY

April 11, 2027

SIDE-BY-SIDE CONCERT

April 17, 2027

CHAMBER MUSIC: STEVE REICH AT 90

April 25, 2027

GERSHWIN, ADAMS & CONNESSON

May 1–2, 2027

TCHAIKOVSKY’S PIANO CONCERTO

May 8–9, 2027

Ticket Information

Subscription packages are now available, with new subscriptions opening April 22. Single tickets will go on sale in July 2026.

The 2026–27 season will take place primarily at the New World Center in Miami, with select performances at the Adrienne Arsht Center.