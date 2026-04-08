New World Symphony Unveils 2026–27 Season With Immersive And Multimedia Programming
The Miami-based orchestra will present a season blending classical masterworks with contemporary and cross-disciplinary experiences.
New World Symphony has announced its 2026–27 season, led by Artistic Director Stéphane Denève, featuring a wide-ranging lineup of orchestral, chamber, and multimedia performances designed to expand how audiences experience classical music.
The season will bring together NWS Fellows, guest artists, and collaborators across disciplines, with a focus on innovation, immersive storytelling, and the evolving orchestral canon.
“The New World Symphony embodies in its own name what is essential to the vibrancy, relevance and future of orchestral music: Renewal!” said Denève.
Season Highlights
Denève will lead nine programs throughout the season, opening October 3–4, 2026 with works by Gabriela Ortiz (Kauyumari), Arturo Márquez (Fandango), Debussy (Ibéria), and Ravel (Boléro), with custom visuals enhancing the performance.
On October 10–11, Denève conducts Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, paired with works by Adolphus Hailstork and Jessie Montgomery and featuring the Master Chorale of South Florida.
Additional highlights include:
- Strange Magic: Ravel + Stravinsky (Jan 30–31, 2027), transforming the New World Center into an immersive opera house with puppetry, projections, and animation.
- Prokofiev’s Violin (Nov 21–22, 2026), a travelogue-style concert featuring Violin Concertos No. 1 & 2 with James Ehnes.
- Trees: A Live Cinema Documentary (Mar 27, 2027), combining live narration by Sam Green with a score by Caroline Shaw.
- Disney’s Fantasia in Concert (Jan 9, 2027), the orchestra’s first live-to-film presentation.
Denève will also conduct Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (Feb 20–21, 2027) and close the season May 1–2, 2027 with a program featuring Gershwin, John Adams, and Guillaume Connesson.
I Dream a World Festival
The 6th annual I Dream a World Festival will spotlight living composers and artists of color, featuring a new double concerto by Billy Childs performed by Demarre and Anthony McGill. Works by Jessie Montgomery, Tania León, and Carlos Simon Will also be included.
Chamber Music Series
Five chamber concerts will highlight the Fellows in smaller ensemble settings, including:
- The Baroque + Neo-Baroque (Oct 18, 2026)
- Debussy’s Influence (Nov 8, 2026)
- Schumann & Beach (Dec 20, 2026)
- Steve Reich at 90 (Apr 25, 2027)
- Mozart, Glass & Smetana (Feb 7, 2027)
Digital and Immersive Programming
The New World Center’s advanced projection and digital capabilities will be central to the season, including WALLCAST concerts projected outdoors and livestreamed performances via the NWS Inside platform. Nearly 30% of performances will be free or pay-what-you-wish.
Access and Education
The season includes family-friendly concerts for children ages 4–9, as well as expanded community programming through mobile WALLCAST events and digital series including Modern Masterworks.
FULL 2026–27 SEASON LISTINGS
RAVEL’S BOLÉRO
October 3–4, 2026
DENÈVE: BEETHOVEN 9
October 10–11, 2026
CHAMBER MUSIC: THE BAROQUE + NEO-BAROQUE
October 18, 2026
REICH, STRAVINSKY & GLASS
October 24–25, 2026
CONCERT FOR KIDS: SPOOKY SYMPHONY
November 1, 2026
CHAMBER MUSIC: DEBUSSY’S INFLUENCE
November 8, 2026
MOZART’S REQUIEM (Adrienne Arsht Center)
November 14, 2026
DENÈVE: PROKOFIEV’S VIOLIN
November 21–22, 2026
DENÈVE: BRAHMS 3
December 12–13, 2026
SOUNDS OF THE SEASON
December 18–19, 2026
CHAMBER MUSIC: SCHUMANN & BEACH
December 20, 2026
DISNEY’S FANTASIA IN CONCERT (Adrienne Arsht Center)
January 9, 2027
I DREAM A WORLD: ANTHONY & DEMARRE MCGILL
January 16–17, 2027
STRANGE MAGIC: RAVEL + STRAVINSKY
January 30–31, 2027
CHAMBER MUSIC: MOZART, GLASS & SMETANA
February 7, 2027
RACHMANINOFF 2 (Adrienne Arsht Center)
February 13, 2027
DENÈVE: MAHLER 1
February 20–21, 2027
BACH’S BRANDENBURG CONCERTOS
March 6–7, 2027
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA SIDE-BY-SIDE (Adrienne Arsht Center)
March 19–20, 2027
TREES: A LIVE CINEMA DOCUMENTARY
March 27, 2027
WAGNER + ELGAR
April 3–4, 2027
CONCERT FOR KIDS: STORYBOOK SYMPHONY
April 11, 2027
SIDE-BY-SIDE CONCERT
April 17, 2027
CHAMBER MUSIC: STEVE REICH AT 90
April 25, 2027
GERSHWIN, ADAMS & CONNESSON
May 1–2, 2027
TCHAIKOVSKY’S PIANO CONCERTO
May 8–9, 2027
Ticket Information
Subscription packages are now available, with new subscriptions opening April 22. Single tickets will go on sale in July 2026.
The 2026–27 season will take place primarily at the New World Center in Miami, with select performances at the Adrienne Arsht Center.
Videos