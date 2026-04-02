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Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC

See Mary Bridget Davies as Janis Joplin, and more onstage!

By: Apr. 02, 2026

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is continuing its 47th “Truth and Illusion” season A Night With Janis Joplin, created and written by Randy Johnson, choreography by Miss James Alsop, musical direction by Brent Crayon, co-directed by Mary Bridget Davies and Brian McDonald, and starring Tony nominee Mary Bridget Davies in her portrayal of Janis Joplin. See photos here!

A Night With Janis Joplin will run through Sunday, April 26 at the New Vic Theatre, 33 Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Step into the vibrant, soul-stirring world of rock legend Janis Joplin. This music-driven theatrical event creates an immersive experience, allowing audiences to feel the “ferocity that seems to tear at her own throat” that defined Joplin’s sound. Mary Bridget Davies, reprising her critically acclaimed role, brings to life not just the chart-topping hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” but also the crucial voices of blues and soul—Odetta, Aretha Franklin, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, and more—who shaped Joplin’s artistry. It’s a thrilling and heartbreaking journey into the pain and passion behind the music, a true revelation of a voice that transcended time.

                 

Photo credit: Loren Haar

Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC Image
Sadé Ayodele, Sha'leah Nikole, Mary Bridget Davies, Jenna Gillespie Byrd and Melissa Musique

Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC Image
Mary Bridget Davies

Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC Image
Jenna Gillespie Byrd, Sadé Ayodele, Sha'leah Nikole and Melissa Musique

Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC Image
Sadé Ayodele, Jenna Gillespie Byrd, Mary Bridget Davies and Melissa Musique

Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC Image
Mary Bridget Davies

Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC Image
Jenna Gillespie Byrd, Sha'leah Nikole, Sadé Ayodele, Maitland Ward and Mary Bridget Davies

Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC Image
Sadé Ayodele, Jenna Gillespie Byrd, Sha'leah Nikole and Melissa Musique

Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC Image
Jenna Gillespie Byrd

Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC Image
Melissa Musique, Mary Bridget Davies, Jenna Gillespie Byrd, Sha'leah Nikole and Sadé Ayodele

Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC Image
Evan Tindall on Drums, Maitland Ward on Guitar, Mary Bridget Davies, George Quirin on Guitar and Brent Crayon on Keys








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