Photos: Mary Bridget Davies and More in A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at ETC

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Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is continuing its 47th “Truth and Illusion” season A Night With Janis Joplin, created and written by Randy Johnson, choreography by Miss James Alsop, musical direction by Brent Crayon, co-directed by Mary Bridget Davies and Brian McDonald, and starring Tony nominee Mary Bridget Davies in her portrayal of Janis Joplin. See photos here!

A Night With Janis Joplin will run through Sunday, April 26 at the New Vic Theatre, 33 Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Step into the vibrant, soul-stirring world of rock legend Janis Joplin. This music-driven theatrical event creates an immersive experience, allowing audiences to feel the “ferocity that seems to tear at her own throat” that defined Joplin’s sound. Mary Bridget Davies, reprising her critically acclaimed role, brings to life not just the chart-topping hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” but also the crucial voices of blues and soul—Odetta, Aretha Franklin, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, and more—who shaped Joplin’s artistry. It’s a thrilling and heartbreaking journey into the pain and passion behind the music, a true revelation of a voice that transcended time.

Photo credit: Loren Haar