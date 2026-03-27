Artistic Director/Dean Mark Booher to Retire From PCPA After 27 years of Leadership

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Pacific Conservatory Theatre has announced that Mark Booher, Artistic Director/Dean, will retire from his leadership role in December 2026, concluding his 27-year tenure with the organization, including 21 years as Artistic Director. At the close of his service, Booher will stand as the longest-serving Artistic Director in PCPA history.

Since joining PCPA in August 1999 as Conservatory Director, Booher has shaped the organization through a people-centered vision grounded in artistic excellence, student success, and deep community engagement.

Over the course of his leadership, he has provided artistic direction for more than 220 productions, while working directly on 85 productions as a director, fight director, and actor.

His directing credits include 31 full productions, including four world premieres. He has served as a fight director in 43 productions, appeared as an actor in 11, and directed numerous InterPlay readings. Under his artistic leadership, PCPA has reached more than one million audience members and trained hundreds of students, all while collaborating with thousands of artists, faculty, and staff.

Reflecting on his service at PCPA, Booher remarked, “I love PCPA and the people of PCPA. I have dedicated a good portion of my life to this theatre because of my passionate belief in the value of this work – to us, to our students, to our community and to the American Theatre.”

Booher's tenure has been marked not only by artistic achievement but also by institutional growth and resilience. He led PCPA through major facility renovations and technical upgrades at the Marian and Severson Theatres, as well as enhancements by Solvang Theaterfest to the Solvang Festival Theater. He also oversaw the construction of a new production facility (Building T) on the Allan Hancock College campus, expanding resources for scenery, props, and costume production.

“There are no words that can meaningfully convey Mark's impact on Allan Hancock College and our community,” said Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., Superintendent/President of Allan Hancock College. “His passion for theater and teaching is present in all that he does, and our ability to offer our neighbors and school children world-class theater in our remote corner of California is largely due to Mark's leadership. He is an exemplar of what it means to change the odds.”

Allan Hancock College has already initiated a search for PCPA's next Artistic Director/Dean. Mark Booher and his wife, Lindy, plan to continue to reside on the Central Coast, and he hopes to continue his work in the professional theatre following his retirement from PCPA leadership.

Booher expressed, “My belief in the company is unwavering, and I'll remain a passionate advocate for the power and importance of PCPA's work, even as I make space in company life, and my own life, for continued growth and change. This role has been an absolute gift – hard and humbling, gratifying and glorious. I have received it, held it, and will exit it with heartfelt gratitude. I'm grateful to join the very distinguished company of PCPA's alumni.'”