Photos: UNNECESSARY FARCE Closes SBCC Theatre Group 80th Season

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The Theatre Group at SBCC will present UNNECESSARY FARCE by Paul Slade Smith, directed by Sara Rademacher, from April 15 through May 2, 2026, in the Jurkowitz Theatre. The production will close the company’s 80th season. See photos of the production.

Set in a motel room, the play follows two undercover police officers attempting to record a meeting between an embezzling mayor and his accountant. As additional characters enter and exit, confusion builds around identities, intentions, and shifting alliances, with multiple intersecting plotlines unfolding across a series of doors and rooms.

Smith’s work has been widely produced, with UNNECESSARY FARCE staged internationally and translated into multiple languages. His play The Outsider received two Helen Hayes Awards in its Washington, D.C. premiere, and his more recent work Theatre People, Or The Angel Next Door premiered in 2023.

The cast will feature Felicia Hall, Charlotte Hecker, Will Hughs, James McCarthy, Jenna Scanlon, Nicholis Sheley, and Matthew Tavianini.