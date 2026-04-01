RENT, BUYER & CELLAR and More Set for Ensemble Theatre Company 26-27 Season

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Ensemble Theatre Company's 48th Season, “California: Here and Now,” spans solo comedy, rock musical, world premiere musical, noir thriller, and explosive American drama — each work rooted in the landscapes, legends, and restless spirit that define California life. From a Malibu celebrity basement to the back lots of Hollywood, from the used car dealerships of the disappearing American West to the fog-drenched streets of 1920s San Francisco, this is a season of stories that could only happen here.

A SEASON OF CALIFORNIA STORIES:

Buyer & Cellar - Written by Jonathan Tolins (October 7 – 25, 2026)

Alex, an out-of-work actor, lands the strangest gig of his life: working in the private shopping mall that Barbra Streisand built in the basement of her Malibu estate. As he tends to the antique doll shop, gift wrapping station, and frozen yogurt counter in the deserted mall, his only customer is Barbra herself. What begins as a surreal job becomes an unexpected friendship as Alex navigates the absurd reality of playing shopkeeper to one of the world’s biggest stars. Jonathan Tolins’ solo comedy is a witty, warm, and wonderfully theatrical meditation on celebrity, consumerism, and the price of living in someone else’s fantasy. A quintessentially California tale — where even a basement can become a monument to the dream.

Rent - Music, Lyrics and Book by Jonathan Larson (December 2 – 20, 2026)

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rent, the groundbreaking musical that changed the Broadway landscape! Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City’s East Village, Rent tells the story of a group of young artists navigating love, friendship, and the challenges of life — including poverty, illness, and identity. With its rock-driven score and unforgettable characters, this Tony Award-winning musical has inspired generations. Resonating with California’s own LGBTQ+ history, HIV/AIDS activism, and counterculture traditions, this electrifying performance still carries its timeless message of love, loss, and living life to the fullest.

The Last Used Car Lot in America - A World Premiere Musical (February 3 – 21, 2027)

The Last Used Car Lot in America is a poignant, contemporary musical that explores the lives of people working at Diamond Motors, a family-owned used car dealership facing an uncertain future in a rapidly changing world. This is a musical love letter to a disappearing way of American life. At the heart of the musical is the Diamond Motors family: Ashley Martini, a mid-40s businesswoman experiencing love for the first time; her business partner Al Klein, a devoted divorced father; Al’s 18-year-old son Freddy, who drops out of music school to work at the lot; and Barb, Al’s ex-wife devastated by her son’s choice to embrace the salesman’s life she rejected years ago. Together with their dealership family of salespeople and mechanics, they navigate personal relationships and professional challenges in a world that’s leaving them behind — a story as vast and restless as the California landscape itself.

The Maltese Falcon - Adapted from the novel by Dashiell Hammett (April 7 – 25, 2027)

Fog-soaked streets. Dangerous women. A detective who’s seen too much and trusts no one. This electrifying adaptation of Dashiell Hammett’s iconic San Francisco noir puts six versatile performers in the shadows, shapeshifting between roles to bring the 1920s underworld to smoldering life. At the center of it all is Sam Spade — cynical, magnetic, and always one step ahead. The intrigue is deadly, the desire is real, and the stakes are razor-sharp. And yet, in the hands of this ensemble, Hammett’s labyrinth of deception carries an irresistible wit — moments of dark, knowing humor that cut through the tension like a knife through silk. Classic California crime fiction at its most seductive: reserve your seats before they vanish like the falcon itself.

True West - Written by Sam Shepard (June 6 – 20 2027)

Austin, a clean-cut screenwriter, is house-sitting in suburban Southern California when his older brother Lee, a drifting petty thief from the desert, shows up uninvited. As the brothers clash over their wildly different lives and compete for their mother’s approval and Hollywood success, their sibling rivalry escalates into a savage battle that blurs the line between civilization and chaos. Sam Shepard’s explosive Pulitzer Prize-winning drama watches the brothers swap identities - the writer becomes the drifter, the drifter becomes the writer - in a darkly comic examination of the American Dream’s broken promises. Set in the San Gabriel Valley, where the California desert meets the suburbs, this searing 90-minute play brings the season to a fierce and unforgettable close.

“This season is a reminder of why California stories matter,” continues DeVine. “From Barbra Streisand’s basement to the streets of San Francisco, from a used car lot facing an uncertain future to two brothers tearing each other apart in a suburban kitchen — these are stories about who we are, where we come from, and what we’re still fighting to become. Theatre is where we hold those questions together, in the dark, side by side.”

EXTEND YOUR EXPERIENCE: SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS & SERIES:

ADD-ON PRODUCTION: Hershey Felder RETURNS TO ETC

Love Notes Written and Performed by Hershey Felder (February 25 – March 7, 2027). Following the extraordinary success of Hershey Felder’s past productions at ETC, Ensemble Theatre Company is thrilled to welcome him back for a special add-on engagement presenting the world premiere of his newest work, Love Notes. It is 1853, Düsseldorf, Germany. A young Johannes Brahms steps into the orbit of musical giants: composer Robert Schumann and his wife, pianist and composer Clara Schumann. Brahms plays for the Schumanns and Robert declares him a genius — the new Beethoven. One year later, Robert Schumann descends into madness and commits himself to an asylum. The young, lionlike Brahms remains by Clara’s side, falling deeply in love — yet Clara remains eternally devoted to her husband. What unfolds between them is a romantic story for the ages, written in sound. Featuring Felder as Johannes Brahms, Love Notes is a sweeping tale of passion, longing, and devotion that gave rise to some of the most beautiful music ever composed. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience a world premiere from one of theatre’s most beloved solo performers.

This Hershey Felder special engagement is not part of the five-show season subscription. Subscribers enjoy priority access to add-on individual tickets when they purchase with the rest of the season subscription. Please refer to the ticket information below for specific sale timing for subscribers and single ticket buyers.

ADD-ON SERIES: NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE

ETC is proud to continue its exciting collaboration with The National Theatre of Great Britain, bringing a further three extraordinary productions to the big screen at the New Vic during the 2026–2027 season. These cinematic theatrical events offer Santa Barbara audiences an unparalleled opportunity to experience the very best of British theatre - world-class productions filmed live presented right here at home. Titles and dates to be announced. Stay tuned for more information at www.etcsb.org.

“While next season captures California’s spirit, it’s just one facet of the world-class artistry ETC brings our community,” adds DeVine. “Special offerings range from the world premiere of the incomparable Hershey Felder - a treat for any market - to our National Theatre Live series, delivering truly personal encounters. Remember the unforgettable appearance of Joey the War Horse, surprising audiences on The New Vic stage? More than performances—they're profound, global theatrical experiences to captivate your senses, challenge your mind, and stir your soul.”

TICKET INFORMATION

Season subscription renewals begin April 22nd. New subscriptions go on sale June 15th.

Single tickets are available to the general public beginning August 1, 2026. Both renewing and new subscribers will have the exclusive opportunity to add on tickets to the Hershey Felder: Love Notes engagement and National Theatre Live screenings at the time of their subscription purchase - before these events go on sale to the general public.