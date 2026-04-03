Youthclusive Will Present SING YOUR DREAM at SOhO in April 2026

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Youthclusive will present SING YOUR DREAM! on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club.

The event will feature an evening of live music and performances highlighting Youthclusive’s mission to create opportunities for young artists while building community through the arts. The program will showcase a range of performers in a concert centered on expression, accessibility, and inclusion.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $25 for a limited number of VIP tickets. A dinner reservation is required for entry, with a $20 minimum food and beverage purchase. Limited standing room will also be available at the bar.

Additional information and reservations are available through the SOhO website or by calling 805-962-7776.