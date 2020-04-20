Lobero Theatre Launches INTERMISSION, With 'Onstage On This Date' Series

Lobero Theatre has launched its Intermission series, which includes a series of posts titled "Onstage on this Date."

The series highlights various moments in the theatre's history, including Anna Boyle's four-night run of melodramas in 1886, the London String Quartet's appearance at the theatre in 1926, Violinist Isaac Stern's Lobero performance in 1940, and Joan Baez's Lobero performance 1962.

"Our doors may be closed, but our hearts and minds are very much open, and we want to stay connected and hopeful with you," the company writes on their website. "While we wait in the wings for things to return to normal, we hope you enjoy a semi-regular peek into the Lobero archives. We hope you're staying safe and enjoying the arts from the comfort of your own home."

Learn more about Intermission, and read the historical posts on the Loberto Theatre website here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You