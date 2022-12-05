Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Voting ends December 31, 2022.

Dec. 05, 2022  
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings - 12/5/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Christina McCarthy - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 68%
 Meredith Cabanisss - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 18%
 Meredith Cabaniss - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marjorie Luke 14%

Best Dance Production
RITE OF SPRING - Hatlan Theatre 60%
 SELAH DANCE COLLECTIVE - Hatlen Theater 40%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kitty Balay - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 63%
 Katie Laris - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre 30%
 Amy Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marjorie Luke 4%
 Amy Love - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 2%

Best Direction Of A Play
Emily Trask - AS YOU LIKE IT - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 57%
 Katie Laris - RIPCORD - Sbcc theatre 22%
 Sara Rademacher - THE WOLVES - Sbcc theatre group 12%
 Jonathan Fox - AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 9%

Best Ensemble Performance
INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 68%
 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - theatre group sbcc 24%
 COLLECTED STORIES - Drama Dogs 8%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Zornow - INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 78%
 Vickie Scott - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UCSB Ballet Studio Theater 22%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jonathan Swoboda - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 58%
 David Potter - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 42%

Best Performer In A Musical
George Walker - INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 37%
 Nicholis Sheley - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre 33%
 Emily Trask - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 30%

Best Performer In A Play
Andy Philpot - MOTHER ROAD - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 40%
 Felicia Hall - COLLECTED STORIES - Drama Dogs Theatre 37%
 Jennie Greenberry - AS YOU LIKE IT - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 18%
 Will Block - THE WICKHAMS - Ensemble Theatre Company 5%

Best Play
MOTHER ROAD - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 49%
 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Theatre Group at SBCC 28%
 COLLECTED STORIES - Drama dogs 15%
 AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 8%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Bolen - NATIVE GARDENS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 52%
 Patricia L. Frank - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Theatre Group at SBCC 28%
 Vickie Scott - SPECTRAL FREQUENCIES - UCSB 14%
 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre group sbcc 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sierra Anastasia - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 27%
 Lexi Rhodes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 21%
 Hannah Brudney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre group sbcc 18%
 Daniel Sabraw - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 13%
 Paul canter - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 7%
 Willie Simpson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 7%
 Nick Ehlen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Justin Davanzo - RIPCORD - Sbcc 47%
 Hattie Ugoretz - THE WOLVES - Theatre group sbcc 31%
 Toby Tropper - AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 22%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 58%
 BYE BYE BIRDIE - La Colina Junior High School 42%

Favorite Local Theatre
PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 54%
 SBCC theatre 27%
AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 11%
 UCSB 8%



