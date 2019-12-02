December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Santa Barbara Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:

Best Costume Design
Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 42%
 Pamela Shaw - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - SBCC Theater group 18%
 Q Le - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Santa Barbara High School 16%

Best Director
Shannon Saleh - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 39%
 Otto Layman - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 35%
 Samantha Eve - FUN HOME - Out of the Box 6%

Best Lighting Design
Mike Madden - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 77%
 Jeff Bruckerhoff - LA BOHEME - Opera Santa Barbara, Granada Theatre 7%
 Helena Kuukka - EUGENE ONEGIN - Opera Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre 6%

Best Musical Director
Eleni Pantages - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 43%
 Jon Nathan - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 38%
 JP Douglas - BIG FISH - Lights Up! Theatre Company 10%

Best Musical or Opera
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 32%
 MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 20%
 WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos High School 15%

Best Play (non-musical)
SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater group 33%
 A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lights Up! Theatre Company 23%
 THE GAME'S AFOOT - SBCC 20%

Best Scenic Design
Otto Layman and Johnathan Mitchell - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 82%
 Steven C. Kemp - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre 10%
 Richard Croy - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Laguna Blanca 8%

Community/University Theatre Company of the Year
PCPA 28%
 SBCC Theater group 27%
 Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 22%

Outstanding Performance in a Musical
George walker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - PCPA 37%
 Ryan Ostendorf - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - SBCC Theater group 37%
 Paige Mobley - FUN HOME - Out of the Box 21%

Outstanding Performance in a Play
Yusef Seevers - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Pcpa 32%
 Hazel Brady - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater group 18%
 Brittany Harter - AS YOU LIKE IT - Santa Barbara Shakespeare Company 13%

Outstanding Performance in a youth/high school production
Jack Boyd - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 27%
 Nolan Montgomery - WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos High School 13%
 Carter Beaudette - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 9%

Star on the Rise
Jack Boyd San Marcos High School 27%
 Nolan Montgomery Dos Pueblos High School 16%
 Carter Beaudette Santa Barbara High School 9%

Youth/Student Theatre Program of the year
Santa Barbara High School Santa Barbara High School 37%
 San Marcos High School San Marcos High School 37%
 Dos Pueblos Theatre Company Dos Pueblos Theatre Company 16%

