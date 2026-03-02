Camerata Pacifica Continues BEETHOVEN 32 With Solo Recital By Gilles Vonsattel

🎭 NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Camerata Pacifica continues its three-year “Beethoven 32” initiative with a solo recital by Principal Piano Gilles Vonsattel devoted to Ludwig van Beethoven’s piano sonatas.

The program, the third installment of the cycle and its first solo recital, will take place Friday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, and Sunday, March 22 at 8:00 p.m. at Zipper Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

Vonsattel will perform Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 13, “Pathétique,” and Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-flat Major, Op. 27, No. 1, “Sonata quasi una fantasia.” The program also includes Piano Sonata No. 12 in A-flat Major, Op. 26—whose third movement was played during Beethoven’s funeral procession—and concludes with Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57, “Appassionata.”

A Swiss-born American pianist, Vonsattel is the recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award, and has won top prizes in the Naumburg and Geneva competitions. He has appeared with orchestras including the Munich Philharmonic and the Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco symphonies, and has premiered works by composers such as Jörg Widmann, Heinz Holliger, Anthony Cheung, and George Benjamin. Vonsattel is currently Professor of Piano at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.