News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD Comes to SBCC This Month

Performances are February 26-March 15, 2025, in the Garvin Theatre.

By: Feb. 14, 2025
SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD Comes to SBCC This Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Theatre Group at SBCC continues the 24-25 season with the hilarious comedy, Ken Ludwig’s SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD, Directed by Katie Laris, February 26-March 15, 2025 in the Garvin Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

Video: First Look At PARADE National Tour Starring Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and More
UCSB Department of Theater/Dance's LAUNCH PAD Kicks Off 20th Year With STRANGE BIRDS
Ensemble Theatre Company to Add Community Pay-What-You-Can Performance of HAMLET
Camerata Pacifica Presents Sarah Maria Sun In Semi-Staged Performance Of Schoenberg's PIERROT LUNAIRE

Packed with thrills, romance, laughter and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck and Maid Marian, Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood:  The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who is up for any challenge to best the rich and ridiculous, whether in tests of wit or weaponry.  This new adaptation, crafted by theatrical superstar Ken Ludwig, is a fast-paced, frothy and funny story sure to please the whole family.  So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two—you won’t want to miss a moment of the adventurous fun!

Performances are February 26-March 15, 2025, in the Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr.   Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on February 26 & 27 @ 7:30pm.  

The Sunday, March 2, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.  

Ticket prices:  Previews $20 general/$17 seniors and SBCC Staff/$10 students,  Friday and Saturday Evenings $29 general/$25 seniors and SBCC Staff/$19 students, Thursday Evening and Sunday Matinees $27 general/$22 seniors and SBCC Staff/$16 students.  Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos