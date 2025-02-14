SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD Comes to SBCC This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Theatre Group at SBCC continues the 24-25 season with the hilarious comedy, Ken Ludwig’s SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD, Directed by Katie Laris, February 26-March 15, 2025 in the Garvin Theatre.

Packed with thrills, romance, laughter and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck and Maid Marian, Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who is up for any challenge to best the rich and ridiculous, whether in tests of wit or weaponry. This new adaptation, crafted by theatrical superstar Ken Ludwig, is a fast-paced, frothy and funny story sure to please the whole family. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two—you won’t want to miss a moment of the adventurous fun!

Performances are February 26-March 15, 2025, in the Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on February 26 & 27 @ 7:30pm.

The Sunday, March 2, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices: Previews $20 general/$17 seniors and SBCC Staff/$10 students, Friday and Saturday Evenings $29 general/$25 seniors and SBCC Staff/$19 students, Thursday Evening and Sunday Matinees $27 general/$22 seniors and SBCC Staff/$16 students. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935.

