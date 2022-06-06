Young Women's Choral Projects Presents Final Performances Of Its 10th Anniversary Season

Young Women's Choral Projects of San Francisco (YWCP) will present two concerts to conclude their 10th anniversary season.

The full complement of YWCP voices will join together for an end of season performance, Our Wonderful World, on Saturday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Calvary Presbyterian Church in San Francisco. On Monday, June 23, Artistic Director Susan McMane leads the Young Women's Chorus in an Au Revoir - Tour Send-Off Concert. Both performances will serve as Dr. McMane's final San Francisco performances with YWCP before she leads the premiere chorus on its summer tour, before her retirement.



Our Wonderful World, the Spring Showcase concert, will highlight pieces that celebrate our natural world as well as the wonderful diversity of people who are in it. The showcase will be performed by Arietta Singers, Prelude Chorus, Allegro Chorus, Vivo Chorus, and the Young Women's Chorus. Music will include the world premiere of "We're More Alike" by Rollo Dilworth on words by Maya Angelou, "The Peace of Wild Things," by Sean Ivory on a text by Wendell Berry, and much more.



The Au Revoir - Tour Send-off Concert will showcase YWCP's premier ensemble in a program of sacred and secular music which will be sung in France's great cathedrals on the YWCP tour. The stunning program includes a cappella chant and motets, music by French composers with organ, African-American spirituals, and American contemporary works.



"Our June concerts will celebrate the diverse and beautiful voices of the young women in our chorus," says Director Dr. McMane, "We are thrilled to showcase new music and works that explore meaningful themes for my final concerts with YWCP."



The final concerts of YWCP's 10th anniversary season will also celebrate outgoing Artistic Director McMane and her dedication to YWCP throughout the years. Dr. McMane founded YWCP in 2012 as artistic director and conductor of Young Women's Chorus, YWCP's leading ensemble. With Dr. McMane at the helm, YWCP grew to six ensembles of more than 100 young women, ages 4 to 18.



Tickets and additional information are available at www.ywcp.org.