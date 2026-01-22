Wynton Marsalis To Headline Festival Napa Valley’s 20th Anniversary Arts For All Gala

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Festival Napa Valley has announced that Wynton Marsalis will headline its Arts for All Gala on Sunday, July 12, 2026. The event will take place at the Oakville estate of Nickel & Nickel, part of Far Niente Wine Estates, and will mark a centerpiece of the festival’s 20th Anniversary Summer Season.

The Arts for All Gala will cap the opening weekend of the anniversary season and serves as one of the nation’s leading fundraisers supporting music education and community arts access. Since its founding, the gala has raised more than $33 million to fund youth, senior, and family programs, scholarships, wellness initiatives, and free or affordable concerts throughout the region.

Marsalis, an internationally recognized trumpeter, composer, and educator, has played a central role in American music for more than four decades. He has released more than 130 recordings and currently serves as Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Director of Jazz Studies at The Juilliard School, and President of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation.

Gala Chair Mary Beth Shimmon said that Marsalis’ artistry reflects the festival’s values of excellence and purpose-driven programming, noting that his participation underscores the organization’s commitment to using music as a force for connection and community impact.

The evening will include a multi-course dinner prepared by chef Dustin Valette, paired with wines from Far Niente Wine Estates. The program will also feature a live auction led by auctioneer Lydia Fenet, offering travel experiences, performing arts packages, and collectible wines.

Reservations for the Arts for All Gala are currently available to Festival Passport holders, Opening Weekend Patron Pass holders, and table sponsors, with a limited number of individual passes expected to be released in spring 2026. Festival Napa Valley’s 20th Anniversary Summer Season will run July 4–19, 2026, at venues throughout Napa Valley.