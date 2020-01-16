Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography (Local)

Jim Cooney - CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company

Best Costume Design (Local)

Kristina Marie Martin - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company

Best Direction of a Musical (Local)

Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company

Best Direction of a Play (Local)

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin - THE JUNGLE - The Curran

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)

Zachary Infante - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Local)

John Pfumojena - THE JUNGLE - The Curran

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)

Desiree Rodriguez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Play (Local)

Nahel Tzegai - THE JUNGLE - The Curran

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)

Donald Webber Jr. - HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - SHN Orpheum Theatre

Best Leading Actor in A Play (Local)

Ben Turner - THE JUNGLE - The Curran

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)

Yani Marin - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)

Kim Donovan - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Altarena Playhouse

Best Lighting Design (Local)

Aya Matusomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players

Best Local Musical

KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Best Local Play

THE JUNGLE - The Curran

Best Production Performed by Youth

SPRING AWAKENING - Hillbarn Theatre Conservatory

Best Production Performed For Youth

CINDERELLA - African American Shakespeare company

Best Scenic Design (Local)

Michael Kramer, - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars

Best Solo Performance/Production

Regina Evans - 52 LETTERS - Ubuntu Theater Project

Best Sound Design (Local)

Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company

Best Special Theater Event

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp - Adam Pascal AND Anthony Rapp - Feinsteins at the Nikko

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - Orpheum Theatre SF

Person to Watch (Female)

Tanika Baptiste

Person to Watch (Male)

Donald Webber Jr.

