Win front Row Tickets to Opening Day of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

To herald the arrival of the Tony Award winning, smash-hit theatrical phenomenon Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the San Francisco Bay Area, the production is holding a citywide Cursed Child Challenge on Friday, November 29 - just two days before the show marks its official opening at the Curran Theater.

Up to five contest winners will each be awarded a once-in-a-lifetime prize package that includes a pair of front row tickets to Opening Day (Parts One and Two) at the Curran Theater on Sunday, December 1, as well as dinner between Parts and a copy of The Journey: Behind the Scenes of the Award-Winning Stage Production signed by the San Francisco cast.

Beginning at 11:00 AM PST on Friday, November 29, the Cursed Child Challenge will kick off with three tasks announced via the production's official social media channels (Facebook/Instagram: @CursedChildUS, Twitter: @CursedChildSF) that will direct clever participants to iconic San Francisco locales. Once there, participants are asked to take a selfie and post to their social media channels using the hashtag #CursedChildSF. The first five players to complete all three tasks will be crowned champions and win the exclusive prize package described above.

For more information, fans should follow the production's official social media channels (Facebook/Instagram: @CursedChildUS, Twitter: @CursedChildSF) and keep watch for the tasks to be dispatched this Friday, November 29 at 11:00 AM PST.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany , Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne , directed by John Tiffany

Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, including six Tony Awards with one of those for Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Tickets are currently on sale through June 20, 2020, at HarryPotterOnStage.com and in-person at the Curran Theater box office. The box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday 12-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (closed Monday).

In addition to the U.S. West Coast production in San Francisco, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now playing at the Palace Theatre in London, where it received its world premiere in July 2016; at the Lyric Theatre in New York, where it opened on Broadway in April 2018; and at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, where it opened in February 2019. Upcoming productions also include the German premiere, the first non-English language production, at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg in spring of 2020, and the sixth production of the smash hit play will open at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto later that year.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.



TICKET INFORMATION



Booking Period

Ticket Prices

Tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child range from $59 to $199 per part with premium seats available for all performances. Standard service fees apply.



Friday Forty



Every Friday at 1 p.m. PT, tickets for performances the following week are made available to fans for some of the very best seats in the theater at $40 ($20 per Part). These tickets are known as the "Friday Forty" and are only be available via the official website HarryPotterOnStage.com, TodayTix.com, or the TodayTix App.

To win access to purchase the "Friday Forty" tickets, fans can enter via Today Tix from Monday 12:01 a.m. PT until Friday 1 p.m. PT for the following week's performances. Winners are notified each Friday between 1 p.m. PT and 5 p.m. PT.

Performance Schedule

TodayTix is an international ticketing platform on a mission to redefine the way people see theater. Through effortless access to the best shows, insightful guidance to the artistic landscape, and thoughtful service at each moment along the way, TodayTix enables culture loves to discover the best that their city has to offer.



The regular performance schedule is:

Monday - no performance

Tuesday - no performance

Wednesday - 2 p.m. Part One & 7:30 p.m. Part Two

Thursday - 7:30 p.m. Part One

Friday - 7:30 p.m. Part Two

Saturday - 2 p.m. Part One & 7:30 p.m. Part Two

Sunday - 1 p.m. Part One & 6:30 p.m. Part Two





The schedule for some holiday weeks varies from the regular schedule.