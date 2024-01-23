Video: Leslye Headland and Trip Cullman talk Cult of Love!

Performances begin January 26th, 2024.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Dive deep into the creative minds behind Cult of Love with an brand-new video interview featuring writer Leslye Headland and director Trip Cullman! Cult of Love begins previews this Friday, January 26th!

From Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette, and the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte), Cult of Love is a ruthless comedy about a deeply Christian family who claim all you need is love. The four Dahl siblings were brought up with a devotion to Jesus and each other. Now adults with their own distinct beliefs and years of baggage, they gather once again for the holidays at their childhood home, singing joyous carols and reenacting family rituals until the forced cheer, alcohol, and repressed feelings shatter the façade and all hell breaks loose. Bold and provocative, Cult of Love dares to challenge our perceptions of faith, family, and love. Cult of Love is presented in association with Red Yes Studio, Rachel Sussman, and Seaview.

“All families are inherently complicated, but in Leslye Headland and Trip Cullman's hands, they are also dynamic, dramatic, and wildly entertaining,” said Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. “I'm delighted to welcome this incredibly gifted cast and creative team to Berkeley Rep—we can all process our post-holiday feelings together!

The Cult of Love acting ensemble includes (in alphabetical order) Kerstin Anderson (Diana Dahl Bennett), Molly Bernard (Rachel Dahl), Cass Buggé (Pippa Ferguson), Dan Hiatt (William “Bill” Dahl), Virginia Kull (Evie Dahl), Chris Lowell (James Bennett), Vero Maynez (Loren Montgomery), Lucas Near-Verbugghe (Mark Dahl), Christopher Sears (Johnny Dahl), and Luisa Sermol (Virginia “Ginny” Dahl).

The creative team for Cult of Love includes Leslye Headland (Playwright), Trip Cullman (Director), Arnulfo Maldonaldo (Scenic Design), Sophia Choi (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Darron L. West (Sound Design), Jacinth Greywoode (Music Director), Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner (Casting), Leslie M. Radin (Stage Manager), and Emma Walz (Assistant Stage Manager).

Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level from Stephen and Susan Chamberlin; Yogen and Peggy Dalal; Bruce Golden and Michelle Mercer; Frances Hellman and Warren Breslau; Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney; Gisele and Kenneth F. Miller; Jack and Betty Schafer; The Strauch Kulhanjian Family; and Gail and Arne Wagner.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 6 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win six Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, one Pulitzer Prize, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. To formalize, enhance, and expand the processes by which Berkeley Rep makes theatre, The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work was launched in 2012. The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities — which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley — are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org.

Single tickets ($22.50–$134) are on sale now and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/cult-of-love/ or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue–Sun, 12–7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
 







