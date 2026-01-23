Verdi's LA TRAVIATA to be Presented at Opera San José

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera San José will close its 2025-26 season devoted to exploring “What is love?” with a definitive Italian operatic story of all-encompassing passion and profound loss.

Verdi’s La Traviata brings one of opera’s most enduring love stories to life as the glamorous courtesan Violetta falls deeply for the equally besotted Alfredo—only to have their profound connection challenged by societal expectations, ending in aching personal sacrifice. Set against the backdrop of the construction of the Eiffel Tower, this production delves into the heart of glittering French society and an unacceptable affair that defies convention.

Filled with iconic melodies, breathtaking duets, and high-stakes drama, La Traviata has enthralled audiences since its premiere 173 years ago, with its emotional depth and stunning music.

Former OSJ Resident Conductor Johannes Löhnermakes his OSJ principal conducting debut, while OSJ's Inaugural Resident Director Tara Branham directs the production.

Mikayla Sager, recently seen as Nedda in OSJ’s Pagliacci, returns as the lovestruck courtesan Violetta, alongside former Artist-in-Residence WooYoung Yoon as her young lover, Alfredo. Completing the cast is Kidon Choi as Germont, following his performances as Alfio and Tonio in OSJ’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci. Performances will run from April 19 – May 3, 2026.