Ultimate Beatles Tribute Returns To Mountain Winery

On Friday, August 16th, massively popular Emmy-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute will present their highly anticipated annual concert at the idyllic Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California.

After playing a sold-out show at The Spencer Theater in Ruidoso, New Mexico last Saturday, the widely renowned L.A.-based tribute, lauded for its impeccable attention to detail in portraying the four iconic lads from Liverpool, is slated to bring its world-class stage show - and its own unique brand of Beatles Magic - back to the Winery's outdoor stage.

On the night of the performance, doors will open at 5:30, allowing concertgoers a leisurely two hours to grab a drink or snack with friends or family and still enjoy an unhurried stroll around the grounds exploring the breathtaking scenery before the 7:30 pm show.

Bay Area and Santa Clara Valley Beatle Fans will appreciate the uniquely engaging features this breathtakingly beautiful location affords: the impressive architecture of the former Paul Masson Winery buildings that dot the property and the stunning mountaintop vistas that provide a dramatic backdrop for the evening's entertainment.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Mountain Winery offers an elegant setting with a history all its own to enhance the dramatic re-enactment of the musical history of the Beatles that will soon unfold on its stage. Area Beatle fans will not want to miss the fabulous sounds of the Beatles classics that will fill the air on that idyllic mountaintop hideaway at showtime on a warm summer's eve.

The Fab Four are a widely renowned troupe of charismatic performers and multi-talented musicians who offer audiences a highly polished professional stage production spanning all the eras of the Beatles' music - from their early Ed Sullivan and Shea Stadium days through their Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras and beyond. But they don't simply offer impeccable musicianship, fine acting, and powerful vocals that sound uncannily like the originals. They also spark that Beatles Magic that transports their audiences right back to the 1960s.

Widely known for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, The Fab Four's sterling reputation certainly precedes them. Through the years, the band has amassed an impressive collection of accomplishments, earning many accolades and awards from industry professionals during their two-decades-long career. These include - to name but a few - an Emmy and four Tellys won for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

Beatle fans who have not yet experienced this outstanding representation of their idols will stand in awe of a performance that's so close to the originals that they'd be forgiven for falling in love with their icons' modern-day counterparts while experiencing a hard-to-resist form of 21st-century Beatlemania!

This amazing group has, in fact, on many occasions, been known to reignite the flame of love for the real Beatles that had long lain dormant among many original Beatlemaniacs. Through their exacting, note-perfect recreations of the Beatles' music, this widely respected troupe of fine actors and accomplished musicians has just as often inspired a brand new respect for the Beatles and the wide range of musical innovations they brought to the world during their comparatively brief career as a group.

Anyone who loves - or has ever loved - the Beatles owes it to themselves to see a live performance by The Fab Four, as words could never adequately describe the experience of watching these exacting performers bring the Beatles to life right before the audience's eyes in the compelling way that only they can. In fact, it's no exaggeration to say that those who love the Beatles will literally never be the same after seeing this show.

Chris Loomis at SoCal Music Today expressed it well: "The Fab Four create a show that makes it sound and feel like you are actually watching The Beatles perform. Any Beatles fan must experience The Fab Four's live show as you will certainly walk away in awe and immediately want to see them again as soon as possible."

Beatle fans who live within traveling distance of The Mountain Winery will not want to miss this opportunity to put Chris Loomis's statement to the test.

Show and ticket information for this one-night-only performance are available by calling (408) 741-2822 or visiting https://www.mountainwinery.com/events/detail/?event_id=371055.

For further details about the band, concertgoers may visit http://TheFabFour.com/.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You