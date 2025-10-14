Trisha Paytas to Bring TRISHMAS LIVE! Tour to BroadwaySF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nationally recognized media personality, entrepreneur, and author Trisha Paytas will present her 2025 Christmas tour, Trisha Paytas: Trishmas LIVE! This festive tour will light up the holiday season as Paytas brings her trademark humor, over-the-top personality, and a playful mix of classic Christmas tunes and original holiday surprises to audiences across the country.

Trisha Paytas: Trishmas LIVE! will make a stop at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre on Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m.





Trisha Paytas: Trishmas LIVE! Tour Dates:

Nov 30 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater

Dec 5 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Fred Kavli Theatre

Dec 6 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

Dec 11 - Newark, NJ - NJPAC

Dec 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Dec 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

Dec 22 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre



About Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas is a creator, podcast host, actress and vocalist who over the past 18 years has helped shape online culture and inspired a new generation of talent, while building a following of over 20 million fans and 2 billion views on YouTube.



Trisha is known for being versatile; she’s done everything from lifestyle vlogs, ASMR, mukbangs, and cosplay to music videos, comedy skits, and honest, personal monologues. She’s appeared in over 50 TV shows and movies, including The Tonight Show, America’s Got Talent, Modern Family, and Celebrity Big Brother UK. She will also be joining the cast of Beetlejuice on Broadway as Maxine Dean for three weeks starting November 4th.



In 2024, Trisha took her career to the stage with The Eras of Trish, a 30+ city sold-out live tour that was part concert, part storytelling, part drag show, and full of her signature humor. It was a fun, self-aware look back at her many phases—from her iconic early YouTube moments to being a pop singer, podcast host, and mom of 3. Then in 2025, she made her Broadway debut with Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, a one-night benefit concert at the St. James Theatre that featured stars like Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler. The show was a dream come true and a nod to her love of musical theater. She’s also released several EPs and hosts the popular Just Trish Podcast, which is a favorite for fans who love her honest takes on pop culture. Trisha’s worked with brands like Arby’s, Tubi, elf Cosmetics, Liquid Death, and SeatGeek, showing they industry trusts her influence in consumer’s product decisions.

