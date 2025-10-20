Transcendence Theatre Company to Present BROADWAY HOLIDAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Transcendence Theatre Company will ring in the holiday season with its beloved annual tradition, Broadway Holiday, performing at Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa on Saturday, December 13 (2 PM & 7 PM) and Sunday, December 14 (2 PM), and at Sebastiani Theater in Sonoma on Thursday, December 18 (7 PM), Friday, December 19 (7 PM), Saturday, December 20 (2 PM & 7 PM) and Sunday, December 21 (2 PM).



Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, Broadway Holiday brings together Broadway stars from Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, and more for an evening of festive favorites and showstopping numbers—all brought to life with a live six-piece band, vibrant Broadway choreography, and the signature Transcendence style that has made Broadway Holiday a San Francisco Bay Area wintertime tradition. Highlights include an energized acapella version of “12 Days of Christmas,” a 'Jingle Bell' medley with the classic tune along with "Happy Holidays," "Sleigh Ride," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” a “White Christmas” medley of hits (plus dance highlights from the movie), and a caroling sing-a-long.



“This year’s Broadway Holiday marks a decade of celebrating the joy and magic that define Transcendence Theatre Company,” said Tony Gonzalez, Artistic Director of Transcendence Theatre Company. “Over the years, this production has become a cherished holiday tradition for so many in our community, and we look forward to, once again, bringing the magic of the season to audiences across the North Bay.”

The cast of Broadway Holiday includes Maria Bilbao (In The Heights movie; Joanna in the recent Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd), Conroe Brooks (Hamilton), Natalie Gallo (Broadway's Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys), Zoey Lytle (Broadway's Funny Girl), Britta Rae (just starred as Carole in Transcendence Theatre Company’s sold-out Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Kyle Kemph, and Colin McAdoo.



The creative team for Broadway Holiday includes Tony Gonzalez (Co-Conceiver / Director), Matt Smart (Co-Conceiver/Music Director), Jessica Igarashi (Associate Musical Director/Keys 2), Tony Ginesi (Lighting Designer), Wes Shippee (Sound Designer / Engineer), and Sarah E.T. Jackson (Production Stage Manager).

