Transcendence Theatre Company Presents GALA CELEBRATION Next Month

Transcendence Theatre Company presents "Gala Celebration" Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019

The award-winning Transcendence Theatre Company, lauded by audiences and critics for its high caliber series of Broadway inspired productions, presents "Gala Celebration," the final performance of its 2019 "Broadway Under the Stars" summer series of main stage musical productions. Starring Broadway and national touring professionals, "Gala Celebration," is presented Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019 at the unique, open-air venue of the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, in Sonoma County, CA.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Gonzalez, with musical direction by Susan Draus (whose credits include Music Director for the Broadway musical "Good Vibrations" and national Broadway tours including "Mamma Mia," "Sister Act," "Billy Elliot" and "Book of Mormon"), this outdoor musical revue will be an entertaining, inspirational experience for all ages. Featuring variety of musical genres, exhilarating dance and creative pageantry "Gala Celebration" will dazzle and delight the heart and mind.

The "Broadway Under the Stars" experience includes pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. in the park's sprawling vineyard and meadow. Audiences are invited to enjoy musical entertainment before the main performance with homemade picnics or gourmet picnics purchased at nearby stores. At the venue pre-show picnic options include a variety of food from local gourmet food trucks and vendors and fine wine representing eight Sonoma County wineries at each performance.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with live orchestration, music and dance performed by Broadway professionals under a star filled sky in the Valley of the Moon. Each performance in this annual summer series becomes a magical, memorable night of entertainment.

CAST: Meggie Cansler Ness, Stephan Stubbins, Amy Miller, Evan Ruggiero, Courtney Markowitz, Erin Maya, Joey Khoury, Arielle Crosby, Nicholas Dromard, Desiree Davar, Ezekiel Andrew McCall, Catherine Wreford and Nikko Kimzin.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019



WHERE: Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen in Sonoma County, California 95442

COST: $49 to $154. General tickets $49 to $84; Premium tickets $89 to $104; VIP tickets $144 to $154. Group tickets also available. Five dollars from every ticket sold is contributed for the support and maintenance of Jack London State Historic Park.



PHONE: 877-424-1414

DIRECT EVENT LINK: https://transcendencetheatre.org/gala-celebration/

WEBSITE: Transcendence Theatre Company - BestNightEver.org





