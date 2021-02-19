Town Hall Theatre Pushes The Envelope With FANTASTICLAND Serialized Fundraising Event

Playwright and Town Hall Theatre board member M. E. Ianiro has been working closely with author Mike Bockoven to bring an adaptation his thrilling hit, FantasticLand: A Novel, to a digital medium in Town Hall's March fundraising event: FantasticLand.

FantasticLand will be available at TownHallTheatre.com. On Thursday, March 11 the series will premiere with a double-episode drop. After that a new episode will become available every Tuesday and Wednesday March 16 through April 7. Tickets are $25 and will be available on TownHallTheatre.com.

After a major hurricane destroyed the popular Florida theme park FantasticLand, employees and park-goers fought for their lives to survive the wreckage and each other. Now, after a social media frenzy spreads the harrowing images across the world, a fact-finding investigation interviews those who experienced the horrors first-hand. FantasticLand presents their tales of competing tribes fighting for food, water, medicine, and dominance.

Featuring over twenty actors from California to New York, director Alysia Homminga has crafted a compelling and innovative online experience that fans of Town Hall Theatre and of the original novel will find enthralling and electrifying.

"My goal in directing FantasticLand was to explore the theatrical innovations made possible by 'Zoom theatre,'" says director Alysia Homminga. "I used technology to my advantage and made FantasticLand into more of a 'theatrical mini-series,' rather than a virtual play."

"This is a very unique piece for Town Hall," says M. E. Ianiro who has adapted the script from the original novel. "I am thrilled to have received permission from one of my favorite authors, Mike Bockoven, on the adaptation. Town Hall has gathered some of the best actors around to tell this hip, somewhat eerie and exciting dystopian, disaster story."

Along with FantasticLand, Town Hall will be releasing episodes of Before the Storm live each Monday. Featuring interviews with FantasticLand's actors, creative team, and behind-the-scenes looks at the production and story, Before the Storm is offered is free on Facebook (Facebook.com/TownHallTheatre).

This event is a fundraiser for Town Hall Theatre Company as we whether COVID-19 and plan our return to in-person programming when it is safe for our artists and patrons.