Town Hall Theatre Opens 75th Season With THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE

Town Hall Theatre 75TH "TRANSFORMATIONS" Season 2019/20 kicks off with Matthew Lopez's fabulously flamboyant comedy THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE. THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE will have 12 performances, including two previews, September 26 through October 19, 2019, at Town Hall Theatre Company, 3535 School Street, in Lafayette, CA. Tickets are $18 - $30, and are available through the Box Office at (925) 283-1557 or online at www.TownHallTheatre.com.

THT will host three Special Events for THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE: Opening Night gala on Saturday, September 28, 2019; LIT UP at Town Hall, a literary salon themed "Making It Up" on Wednesday, October 9, 2018; and Theatre Clubs, our post-show talk-backs with complimentary wine, on Friday, October 4, and Friday, October 18, 2018. We welcome audiences to enjoy THT's full bar and entertainment in our lobby one hour before performances. Town Hall is thrilled to welcome Drag Queen Story Hour as a new community partner with this production.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE is a gender-defying, sweet and campy, hilarious, and heartfelt celebration of divas and difference! It's showtime at Cleo's Lounge, a dilapidated, small-time club in the Florida Panhandle. Casey's got to get a new act together fast - he's broke and his wife just told him there's a baby on the way. Can a young Elvis impersonator transform himself into a platform-pump-panty-hose-wearing drag queen? In a wild flurry of costume magic and lip sync coaching, "Georgia McBride" is born - a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll.

THT's production of THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE is directed by Cindy Goldfield, and showcases five stellar Bay Area performers: Andrew Mondello as Casey, April Deutschle as Jo, Greg Lynch as Miss Tracy Mills, Hector Zavala as Rexy and Jason, and Tom Reilly as Eddie. THT's production also features a dynamic creative team with impressive Bay Area credits: Deanna Zibello (scenic design); Delayne Medoff (lighting design); Michael Kelly (sound design); Shelby Pujol (costume design); and Debbie Shelley (properties design).

"'Georgia McBride' is about a group of people who don't really fit in anywhere else. I call them my misfit toys, and they build a home together at the bar," playwright Lopez said, in an interview with the LA Times. "Drag, as it's practiced in these small Southern gay bars, enables a sense of transgression, a sense of rebellion, a sense of resistance. And it's also a hell of a lot of fun."

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE was originally commissioned by The Old Globe in San Diego, and developed and produced at the Denver Center Theatre Company in January 2014. The show premiered in New York at the MCC Theater in September 2015, winning Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle nominations, including Best Play. THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE had its West Coast premiere at The Geffen Playhouse in April 2017, and premiered in the Bay Area at Marin Theatre Company in June 2017.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You