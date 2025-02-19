Todd Schroeder Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert to Celebrate 30 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrated musician and Sonora High School alumnus Todd Schroeder will return to the Sonora High School Auditorium on May 3, 2025, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Todd Schroeder Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert. Since its inception in 1995, the concert has served as the primary fundraiser for the Young Artist Grant, an annual scholarship awarded to graduating Sonora High School students pursuing careers in the performing and visual arts.

Over the past three decades, the grant has provided more than 60 scholarships and funded essential improvements to the high school's performing arts facilities. Notable contributions include a new sound system for the auditorium and the refurbishment of the Grand Piano once played by Schroeder during his time at Sonora High. This year, thanks to a partnership with the Sonora Area Foundation, the benefit concert will debut a brand-new state-of-the-art lighting system in the auditorium, a testament to the grant's ongoing impact.

In a bittersweet announcement, Schroeder has revealed that this will be the final annual benefit concert. Due to scheduling constraints, he is unable to commit to future yearly productions. Reflecting on the legacy of the event, he shared, "When I was a student at Sonora High School, there wasn't much support for music and the arts. About ten years after I graduated, I was talking with Steve Southard and my mother, Sally Schoettgen, and we decided to put on a concert to raise money for the music program-a way to give back to the community and inspire the next generation of artists. At the time, I was music directing for Rita Coolidge and she agreed to headline the first concert. It sold out instantly, so we decided to keep it going. Through the years, incredible performers like Seinfeld's Jason Alexander, Broadway stars Sam Harris, Jennifer Leigh Warren, David Burnham and local favorites Brian Cogburn and Ali Pelfrey have come to Sonora to share their time and talent. Even Matt Berman, technical director for Kristin Chenoweth, takes time off to fly in and run lights and sound for the concert."

Schroeder has yet to announce the lineup for this final milestone concert but promises a night filled with great music, cherished memories, and heartfelt celebration.

"Thirty years! This has been an incredible ride, and I am so proud of our accomplishments," Schroeder remarked. "But what truly inspires me is the ripple effect of the pebbles we've thrown into the water-how they continue to reach new shores. The arts are strong and thriving in Tuolumne County, and I am honored to have played a part in that success."

Event Details:

The Todd Schroeder Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert - 30th Anniversary

Date: May 3, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Sonora High School Auditorium, 430 Washington Ave., Sonora, CA 95370

Tickets on Sale: April 12, 2025

Comments