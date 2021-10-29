Tickets On Sale Now For Berkeley Symphony's 50th Anniversary Season

Tickets are on sale now for Berkeley Symphony's historic 50th Anniversary Season. Under the direction of Joseph Young, the nine performances of the 2021-22 season start on November 21, 2021 with a special Chamber Concert: Stuart Canin & Friends at Piedmont Center for the Arts. The season continues with three Symphonic Series performances, five Chamber Series performances.

As celebration of the return to joy, the milestone season showcases diverse programming from familiar, reimagined classics to the music of today with two World Premiere commissions. Tickets and subscription packages may be purchased by visiting berkeleysymphony.org or by calling the box office at 510.841.2800.



In February 2022, the Symphonic Series will begin with Renew, featuring selections from Stravinsky, Sibelius, Adams, and a world-premiere from Derrick Skye (formerly Derrick Spiva). In March, Berkeley Symphony will invite audiences to Reimagine, which features selections from Ravel, Prokofiev, and Esmail. The Symphony Series will close in June with Rejoice which includes Beethoven's 9th featuring a libretto by former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith. The final performance will also feature a world premiere by Jimmy López entitled Rise which pays tribute to Berkeley Symphony's 50th Anniversary celebration.



Berkeley Symphony's Chamber Series will return to the Piedmont Center for the Arts in December 2021. Ahead of the series, the Symphony will present a special performance by Stuart Canin on November 21, 2021. The Chamber Series continues through May 2022 with highlights from Vivaldi, Nabors, Ravel, Dvořák, and more.



"The journey of reconnecting and rejoicing with our community is at the forefront of this season," Music Director Joseph Young said. "While each program is full of intrinsic depth and complexity, each also features an element that is reconceptualized. A uniquely Berkeley reimagining of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf and a new libretto to Beethoven's joyous Ninth Symphony set by former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith are just two examples of our exciting reemergence to the stage. I can't wait for you to join us as we celebrate five decades of adventurous music-making and look toward a vibrant future."