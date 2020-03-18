TheatreWorks Will Stream Cancelled THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley announced that streaming will be available for ticket holders of Laurel Ollstein's They Promised Her the Moon. Last week, all remaining performances of the Northern California Premiere were cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), causing it to shutter a week after its first performance on March 4. TheatreWorks is finalizing a version of They Promised Her the Moon to stream for ticket holders who didn't get to experience the production in-person at the Lucie Stern Theatre.

Patrons who purchased tickets to They Promised Her the Moon will receive an email with a link to stream. TheatreWorks is looking into providing streaming access for the general public with a pay-what-you-will ticket price-more information will be announced at a later date.





Sharing the story of world record-holding aviator Jerrie Cobb, who was selected as the first female astronaut candidate and fought to fly among the stars, They Promised Her the Moon received praise from audiences and critics alike. For more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org-the box office can be reached by phone at (650) 463-1960 and by email at boxoffice@theatreworks.org.



Photo Credit: Kevin Berne





