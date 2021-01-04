Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents SEDUCTION

Streaming Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 8pm.

Jan. 4, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents SEDUCTION Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: SEDUCTION. Conceived and Performed by John Fisher, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 8pm FREE!

The chase is more exciting than the sex. Or so Jim is about to find out, as he takes on the toughest acting assignment of his life.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.


