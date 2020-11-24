Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents GAY PILGRIM

The virtual presentation will take place on November 25, 2020 at 8pm for free.

Nov. 24, 2020  
Theatre Rhinoceros will present a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of GAY PILGRIM, conceived and Performed by John Fisher on November 25, 2020 at 8pm for free.

SYNOPSIS:

Even on the Mayflower, there was diversity. Jeremiah has set out for the New World to find religious freedom and love.

WHERE:

Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Wednesday, November 25 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award and three Critics' Circle Awards for Best Script. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Doodler, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director! and The Battle of Kursk. JOHN HAS CREATED THIRTY-SIX ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.


