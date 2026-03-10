AXIS Dance Company Reveals 2026 Season PATTERNS

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

AXIS Dance Company has revealed the 2026 home season, PATTERNS, with performances taking place Friday, April 3 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, April 4 at 2 PM & 7:30 PM at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts.

Following the San Francisco Bay Area premiere, AXIS will bring PATTERNS to one of the country’s most prestigious stages, performing at Lincoln Center on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, April 18 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM, before continuing to the University of Virginia on Friday, April 24.



Every body carries patterns of movement, habit, culture, identity, and history. These patterns shape how we navigate the world—they repeat, evolve, and at times constrain us. Through a series of live dance performances and a short film from AXIS Dance Company and acclaimed choreographers Nadia Adame, Sonya Delwaide, Christopher Unpezverde Nunez, Kayla Hamilton, and Natasha Adorlee, Patterns explores how individuality are expressions of the infinite ways we move and connect. Witness this celebration of humanity in motion, and experience the new possibilities that emerge.

The three works that make up PATTERNS are:

Right Here, Right Now

Choreographed by Kayla Hamilton and Directed by Natasha Adorlee

A meditation on perception, identity, and the many ways we experience being human. This short-film encourages us to consider what it means to see and what we choose to notice. Each dancer appears in close studio portraits and open landscapes, where different interpretations of the same description uncover the complexity of each dancer’s story. The artists reimagine audio description as a narrative voice that shapes how we see and feel.



Electric Fish: bring my dead body to the surface

Choreographed by Christopher Unpezverde Núñez

The map, as a cultural symbol, has a common purpose: the description of spatial relationships. Electric Fish: bring my dead body to the surface explores these spatial and cartographic relationships from the body, its ancestry and memory as well as the events that arise from these interactions. We will generate a choreographic map from movement and language using 9 essential principles: proximity, orientation, exposure, adjacency, inclusion, coincidence, connectivity, aggregation, and partnership. Using his methodology titled Vortex, this meditative practice helps us answer the questions "what am I doing?, how am I doing?, and what do I need to change?



Exquisite Corps

Choreographed by Natasha Adorlee

Exquisite Corps is a quintet that explores the surreal, sensory experience of synesthesia, a blending of the senses where sound evokes color, texture, and temperature. Inspired by the choreographer’s own lifelong experience with synesthesia, the work unfolds through a series of immersive, abstracted movement worlds that transform the way we perceive sound, sensation, and the body.

The Lesher Center for the Arts is fully wheelchair accessible, offering accessible parking, restrooms, elevator access, and designated seating for patrons with mobility needs. Assistive Listening Services (ALS) and a post-show Q&A will be available at the Friday, April 3 performance of PATTERNS. Audio Description and a pre-show touch tour will be available at the Saturday, April 4, 2 PM performance.

