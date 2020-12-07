Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents COLOGNE

Conceived and performed by John Fisher, December 10, 2020 at 8pm.

Dec. 7, 2020  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation COLOGNE. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, December 10, 2020 at 8pm. One, free live performance only.

Frederick is gay and Jewish. How will be survive the Holocaust in Köln, as the Nazis deport Jews and Homosexuals to the gas chambers?

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.



