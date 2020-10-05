Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents ARREST!

The performance will take place on October 8, 2020 at 8pm for free!

Oct. 5, 2020  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of ARREST!, conceived and Performed by John Fisher. The performance will take place on October 8, 2020 at 8pm for free!

SYNOPSIS:

Jacky is just a nice middle-class boy. So why is he always getting accosted, arrested, and threatened by the police? With a sidebar on the times of Woodrow Wilson - a president incapacitated by illness with race riots in the streets and a pandemic raging across the nation.
On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:
Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR
Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, October 8 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

FREE Live Performance Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020 8PM

BIO

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, A Death in the Family and The Drinker. JOHN HAS CREATED TWENTY-EIGHT ORIGINAL SHELTER-IN-PLACE SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.


