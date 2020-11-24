Theatre Rhino Presents ALLIGATOR MOUTH, TADPOLE ASS as Second Offering of 2020-2021 Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Theatre Rhinoceros presents ALLIGATOR MOUTH/TADPOLE ASS, written by J. Julian Christopher, directed by Richard A. Mosqueda. The production will be livestreamed December 11-20, 2020.

SYNOPSIS:

A twistedly queer memory play about a troubled man in 1985 looking for answers at Miss Chelley's Fortune Shop in Greenwich Village. He connects with a seductive young man working there with his own painful memories. They cruise and dance their way through the past leading them to a dangerous night of improper role play. A world premier commission of a developing play by an incisive Latinx playwright.

Shows are live-streamed at www.TheRhino.org. Tickets are $25 and available at www.TheRhino.org.

ALLIGATOR MOUTH/TADPOLE ASS is performed by Jakob Mendoza-Reitz and Armando Rey

Tech Credits: Rachel Mogan (Stage Manager), Richard Mosqueda (Director), George Rosenthal (Technical Advisor), and Christine U'Ren (Graphics)

Performance Dates: December 11 - 20, 2020 Opening Night: December 12, 2020 8pm

Individual performance dates are:

Friday, December 11, 8pm (Preview)

Saturday, December 12, 8pm (Opening Night)

Friday, Friday, December 18, 8pm

Saturday, December 19, 8pm

Sunday, December 20, 1pm

Recorded Performance Stream available the rest of the day Sunday, December 20.

