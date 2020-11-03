Theatre Rhino & CSU East Bay Co-Production Of BLOOD AT THE ROOT Begins Friday

Live online from November 6 - 15.

Theatre Rhinoceros, in association with Cal State East Bay Department of Theatre and Dance, presents Blood At The Root. Written by Dominique Morriseau, Directed by Darryl V. Jones, and Choreographed by Laura E. Ellis. Live online from November 6 - 15, 2020. Limited engagement - two weeks only!

A striking new ensemble drama based on the Jena Six; six Black students who were initially charged with attempted murder for a school fight after being provoked with nooses hanging from a tree on campus. This bold new play by Dominique Morrisseau (Ain't Too Proud, Sunset Baby, Detroit '67, Skeleton Crew) examines the miscarriage of justice, racial double standards, and homophobia as they intersect in teen culture.

When the central character, a black female student named Raylynn, decides it's time for a change in her high school, she sits under a tree around which only white students regularly gather. In response-as was the case in Jena-nooses are subsequently hung from that tree, causing many black students to erupt in protest. Things come to a head when six black students, including Raylynn's brother, attack a gay white student and are brought up on trumped-up charges.

Shows are available on-demand and may be ordered at www.therhino.org.

