The Walt Disney Family Museum Announces Reopening

The Walt Disney Family Museum plans to reopen to the public on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in accordance with guidelines recently announced by the Mayor's Office of San Francisco and the Governor's Office of California.

Beginning November 5, the museum will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10am to 5:30pm, with last gallery entry at 4:15pm, and will be closed Monday through Wednesday for the remainder of the year.

"We deeply appreciate the overwhelming and generous support that our members and friends have shown us throughout this unusual time," says Kirsten Komoroske, Executive Director of The Walt Disney Family Museum. "I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in our extensive virtual programming, fundraising efforts, and the #MuseumFromHome initiative during the museum's closure. We look forward to welcoming you back to museum when you are comfortable, and also welcoming you to our ongoing and engaging virtual offerings, which we will continue host after our reopening."

To accommodate museum guests safely and to ensure proper distancing, all guests-including members-will be required to reserve tickets prior to their visit at waltdisney.org/tickets. Admission will be available on a timed-ticket basis with limited capacities set for each time slot, and will be released in short-term increments to ensure availability, with additional dates continuously added.

The Walt Disney Family Museum cares deeply about the health and safety of its guests and staff, and will be taking the following measures to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone:

Face coverings are required at all times for staff and guests ages three and over

Increased cleaning frequency and procedures implemented throughout the day

Distancing of at least six feet required for both guests and staff

Additional hand sanitation stations installed throughout the museum and signage indicating handwashing locations

Installation of clear acrylic coverings in transactional areas

Directional signage and placement of staff to ensure continual flow and eliminate crowding

Modified gallery interactives and listening stations that can now be experienced using the WDFM mobile app, headphones, or disposable styluses available free of charge

Capacity limitations for daily attendance and all spaces

Daily staff health checks prior to arrival at the museum

The museum asks that visitors take a self-screening questionnaire before visiting. Please stay home if you are experiencing symptoms. If you purchased tickets and need to reschedule your visit, email tickets@wdfmuseum.org.

Due to current restrictions, the museum café, water fountains, coat check, theater, and Learning Center will remain closed until further notice.

Details on the upcoming special exhibitions The Walt Disney Studios and World War II and Veterans Voices: Painted Realities, including opening dates, will be announced soon.

Photo courtesy The Walt Disney Family Museum.

