The Marsh to Present THE LIFE OF DR. KING

In a year when fervent calls to pass voting rights legislation bring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy into even sharper focus, The Marsh brings Darryl Van Leer's electrifying one man play, The Life of Dr. King, to its digital platform, MarshStream. This stirring performance opens with Dr. King's passionate sermon "Early Days," describing the tribulations of the Montgomery Bus boycott and the extremes to which people were subjected in order to help win parity within our country.

In The Life of Dr. King, the fearless activist comes to life as audiences are taken through the defining moments of the civil rights movement, where some of the most powerful speeches in American history are made - from Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" to "The Drum Major Instinct," and "The Eulogy." Audiences will also get a first-hand look from a church congregation view, experiencing some of the sermons that made Dr. King an epic orator, including "A Knock At Midnight." And while Dr. King is acclaimed for his global compassion, this special performance will also shed light on the deep love he felt for his immediate family and close friends.

The Life of Dr. King will be streamed January 15 - 17, 2022. Van Leer will participate in a live Q&A immediately following all performances. For tickets ($15-$35 sliding scale) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.