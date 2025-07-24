The Marsh to Present No-Cost Performance of Brian Copeland's THE WAITING PERIOD  

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Marsh and award-winning playwright Brian Copeland have teamed up once again to offer no-cost performances to the public of the deeply moving and surprisingly funny show The Waiting Period in Berkeley this August and September. Now in its 11th year of offering free shows as an ongoing effort for suicide prevention, The Waiting Period will hit the milestone of its 500th performance on September 20, 2025. Directed by David Ford, this powerful work is presented at no cost for entry to remove all barriers to those who may be struggling with suicidal depression themselves. The Waiting Period shares Copeland’s personal experience with depression and suicidal thoughts, offering an honest, heartfelt look at the internal battles so many face in silence. Featuring humorous, poignant, and riveting insights, The Waiting Period will play 12:00pm, Sunday, August 10, 12:00pm, Sunday, August 24, and 5:00pm, Saturday, September 20 at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. Thanks to the support of generous donors, general admission tickets are FREE. Supporters may donate $50/$100 for reserved seats, funds which make it possible for others to see the show at no cost.

“This play saves lives,” said Copeland. “Since we started offering free performances at The Marsh in 2014, so many audience members have told me they suddenly recognized their own symptoms or those of a loved one, in time to intervene before they would have committed the ultimate harm to themselves—and devastated their families.”



The Waiting Period provides a candid look at a key turning point in Copeland’s life — the mandatory 10-day waiting period before he could lay his hands on the newly purchased gun with which he planned to take his own life. Laced with surprisingly comic moments that serve as a buffer against the grim reality of his intentions, Copeland hopes this very personal, and ultimately redemptive, story will reach people who struggle with depression — often called the last stigmatized disease — as well as their families and loved ones. As critic Sam Hurwitt put it in The Idiolect, “It’s a play I’d strongly recommend to anyone who is now or has ever been depressed or who knows someone in that situation. But honestly, it’s such a strong piece that I’d recommend it just as heartily to anyone who’s ever been human.”



The Waiting Period opened in 2012 to overwhelming critical and audience response and has been lauded by survivors and co-survivors of depression. The show won a Theatre Bay Area (TBA) Award for Outstanding Production of a Solo Play in 2015. Copeland launched this series of free performances to provide an opportunity to reach those who need to see the show but have been unable to due to the price of admission. A number of people struggling with suicidal thoughts have told Copeland that seeing his piece has literally saved their lives.

