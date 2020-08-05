The Marsh Unveils New Daily Programming On Marshstream

Programs added through August 31.

The Marsh continues to offer a wide variety of new programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its popular broadcast platform.

Additional offerings through August 31 include a delightful look at a young French woman's earliest ambitions; a Mother's lasting legacy; an exclusive interview with author/singer/songwriter/music journalist/New York Times best-selling author Sylvie Simmons; a visit with award-winning director, producer, and writer Jacob Kornbluth; performances about finding love, discovering a father's awful secret, a new dissertation by cranky humorist Merle "Ian Shoales" Kessler, and much more (see latest schedule below).

The program launched in April and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. MarshStream programming varies daily, with Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, to Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), plus Bingo! hosted by Josh Kornbluth, live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and more. A noon series includes CJ's FitnesSing weekly singing lesson and fitness class, plus a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Room.

Content is offered at 7:30pm nightly, and mid-day throughout the week via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made by joining The Marsh's membership program and via a virtual "tip jar" both on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and its performances.

For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.

