The Marsh San Francisco Announces Second Extension of Don Reed's GOING OUT

Due to popular demand, The Marsh San Francisco has announced a second extension of fan favorite Don Reed's Going Out, presenting Bay Area theatre lovers with all new, never-heard-before stories by Reed.

While waiting in line to receive his second COVID-19 vaccination shot, Reed reflects on the radical new permutations of "going out" - before, during, and after the pandemic. In this high energy piece, the acclaimed performer/playwright/director relates to the collective excitement and apprehension of being back out in the world, recounts comedic combative moments in Walgreens at the height of the pandemic, dramatic protests, flashbacks to his life-long affair with the fine art of "clubbing," and ponders the heartfelt question "what now?" The show, which re-opened the doors of The Marsh Berkeley in August 2021, has been applauded by critics, with the San Francisco Examiner declaring, "Hilarious! Reed can do it all, with grace, humor, and empathy." Going Out has been extended through July 30, 2022, with performances at 7:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($25-35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may go online or call (415) 282-3055 (Monday through Friday, 1:00pm-4:00pm).

ABOUT DON REED:



NPR Award-Winning Storyteller Don Reed was a 2018 nominee for the Theatre Bay Area (TBA) Outstanding Solo Production, as well as the 2016 TBA winner and the 2017 TBA nominee for the same award. The playwright/performer/director is also a San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle nominee and NAACP triple nominee for Best Actor and Best Playwright. Reed can be seen in the Amazon Prime series Bartlett, where Reed plays the boss in a struggling ad agency alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton creator and star) as well as the movie Unleashed starring Kate Micucci (The LEGO Batman Movie), Justin Chatwin (Doctor Who), and Steve Howey (Shameless). Reed has performed, written, and directed for film, television, and theater. As a producer, Don has co-produced noted director/writer Robert Townsend's (Hollywood Shuffle, The 5 Heartbeats, Eddie Murphy's Raw, The Last OG) one-man show Living the Shuffle for The Marsh. Reed was the opening act/warm-up comedian for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno for more than 1,000 episodes and the warm-up comedian for Snoop Dogg's game show The Joker's Wild. His voice can be heard on Spiderman, Johnny Quest, Captain Planet, The Voice, Law & Order, SNL, and as the voice of the cat on 2 Broke Girls. He has created promos for The Voice, The Golden Globes, The Academy Awards, MLB, Chappelle's Show, Tyler Perry Films, and the Olympics. Additionally, he has written, directed, produced, and starred in the HBO shorts: Lucky: The Irish Pimp and Pookie Watson: Hood Detective. Reed has written and starred in work for Oprah Winfrey's OWN. Charitable work includes MISSEY, providing supportive services to youth who are victimized by or vulnerable to commercial sexual exploitation; Elevate Oakland, keeping music and the arts alive in Oakland Public Schools; and Mercy Housing California (MHC), a leading affordable housing organization working to eliminate homelessness and housing insecurity for low-income families, seniors, individuals, and people with disabilities.

ABOUT THE MARSH:

The Marsh is known as "a breeding ground for new performance." It was launched in 1989 by Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, and pre-COVID hosted more than 600 performances of 175 shows across the company's two venues in San Francisco and Berkeley. A leading outlet for solo performers, The Marsh's specialty has been hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "solo performances that celebrate the power of storytelling at its simplest and purest." The East Bay Times named The Marsh one of Bay Area's best intimate theaters, calling it "one of the most thriving solo theaters in the nation. The live theatrical energy is simply irresistible." Since its launch in April 2020, the theatre's digital platform MarshStream has garnered more than 100,000 viewers. Notable MarshStream moments include the debut of MarshStream International Solo Fest 1 and 2, The Marsh's first-ever digital festivals, and the U.S. premiere of The Invisible Line, a new documentary about one of the world's most famous social experiments gone wrong. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic MarshStream has hosted over 700 LIVE streams, providing some 300 performers a platform to continue developing and producing art. The Marsh will continue to offer digital content on MarshStream, as well as in- person performances.