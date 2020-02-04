The Lark Theater Presents 'Bolshoi Ballet's SWAN LAKE

The Lark Theater is pleased to present Swan Lake, as part of Bolshoi Ballet company's 2019 - 2020 season celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Prince Siegfried is summoned by his parents to choose a bride. However, he encounters a mysterious and magnetic swan-woman, Odette, by the lake and is captivated. His vow of eternal love to her will have irreversible consequences.

Tchaikovsky's essential masterpiece returns for a live broadcast of the most-beloved ballet in the classical canon. Technically challenging and filled with vibrant emotion, with a stunning and world-famous corps de ballet in perfect unison, the legendary love story between Prince Siegfried and the dual personalities Odette/Odile, born at the Bolshoi Theatre, is a must-see.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $24 GA, $20 Seniors, $10 Student (18 and under). To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net or call 415-924-5111.




