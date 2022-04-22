The Forum Collective and PEACE Out Loud Present Immersive MOTHER+PEACE

The Forum Collective, co-producing with PEACE Out Loud, presents the premiere of an immersive experience by Tiff Lin and Diego Mireles Duran, or DMD.

Mother+Peace explores healing an individual's relationship with the land by facing the tensions between parental expectations and personal identity.

Beginning with a grounding and land acknowledgement, the event will showcase the original sound piece prior to a workshop facilitated by Lin. Listeners will be encouraged to reflect on their own relationships through crafting letters to their unspoken feelings.

Held at The Berkeley School, this exploration into reclaiming ancestral spirituality, knowledge and culture will be an affinity-space for LGBTQIA+ Asian and Pacific Islanders and allies focused on uplifting those voices.

Mother+Peace was developed through The Forum Collective's ecosystems, a series that provides interview and research training for artists. Artists are tasked to develop new works inspired by interviews with community members, fellow artists, or activists of their choosing. These new voices learn to become the storytellers, documentarians and journalists of their own communities.

All 2022 projects have been fully-funded through grants provided by the Zellerbach Family Foundation, California Arts Council, Sam Mazza Foundation, Theatre Bay Area, and through the generosity of donors. The Forum Collective produces work exploring political moments that represent universal human experiences and is a fiscally-sponsored project of PlayGround's Innovator Incubator program. To learn more, visit www.theforumcollective.com.

PEACE Out Loud helps individuals and organizations name and address all the ways that structural, interpersonal, and internalized oppression prevent us from connecting to community, joy, satisfaction, and purpose. Through Black, trans, queer, and revolutionary led group, individual, and organizational coaching, workshops and training, we help you build the structures and routine you need to achieve your fullest potential, while centering justice and solidarity in your everyday work. To learn more, visit www.PEACEoutloud.com.