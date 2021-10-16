The Forum Collective Presents HOME Next Month

After moving in together during the pandemic, Roya comes out as gender non-conforming to their partner, Louis. While the two face the emotional weight of gender in their relationship, they fall into a sitcom world-unaware of their true audience. Set on an empty stage, Home responds to the rise of sexuality consciousness over the past decade.

Filmed by LFK Media, Home will be shown as a film for the opening event of PlayGround's 2021 Innovators Showcase. The presentation will also be live-streamed for individuals unable to attend in person.

The Forum Collective produces work exploring political moments that represent universal human experiences. Focused on shared governance, The Forum's Artistic Board is composed of multidisciplinary producers and curators. Its members analyze a central piece of work in relation to a political, social, or historic trend while deciding on actions as a group. The Forum Collective is a fiscally-sponsored project of PlayGround's Innovator Incubator program.

To learn more, visit www.theforumcollective.com/home.