ABC is a weekly virtual gathering where participants experience the joy of listening to stories read aloud by professional artists.

Apr. 22, 2021  

The Dragon Presents Audio Book Club In May

The Dragon, a theatre company based in Redwood City, presents two series of Audio Book Club (ABC) in May 2021: Poetry for adult listeners, running Tuesdays, May 4 - 25, 2021, from 11:00am - 12:15pm (PT), and Just So Stories for children to experience Rudyard Kipling with their families, running Saturdays, May 1 - 22, 2021, from 10:00am - 11:00am (PT).

ABC is a weekly virtual gathering where participants experience the joy of listening to stories read aloud by professional artists, then engage in a facilitated discussion or activity.

Each series hosts one weekly session comprised of various selections read aloud. Participants may sign up for a single session ($7 for Poetry / $9 for Just So Stories), or join an entire month-long series ($20 for Poetry / $30 for Just So Stories). Each series is hosted on Zoom, and participants receive access information and content via email prior to the session. Further information about each series and registration links can be found at: https://dragonproductions.net/audio-book-club/.

ABC was developed in Summer 2020 as a way of combating the loss and isolation brought about by the pandemic by creating an opportunity to remain connected through storytelling and discussion. Each month, ABC organizes different series focusing on a particular theme or author. For each series, professional voiceover artists are specifically chosen for their ability to bring stories to life using only their voices. In each session, participants relax in a low-pressure environment and listen to content read aloud before participating in a discussion or activity with a skilled facilitator. Participants get the chance to connect with friends, old and new, and develop their love of experiencing stories in a community.

ABC is an ongoing project that is part of the Dragon's Nest programming. Dragon's Nest aims to incubate projects and artists and create platforms for community connections. More information about Dragon's Nest can be found at: https://dragonproductions.net/dragons-nest/


