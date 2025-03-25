The Choral Project's Latest Concert CHAMPIONS Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a time of uncertainty and hardship, The Choral Project invites audiences to experience Art of Sound: HOPE, an evening of transformative choral music that explores the resilience of the human spirit. This one-night-only concert will take place at Mission Santa Clara de Asís (500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053) on Santa Clara University's campus at 7:30 PM on Saturday, April 26th, featuring a program that speaks to both the struggles we face and the hope that carries us forward.

At the heart of the program is the world premiere of A MATTER OF CONSCIENCE, a powerful multi-movement composition by The Choral Project Artistic Director and Conductor Daniel Hughes. This deeply moving work, performed by The Choral Project and featuring the critically acclaimed Vivace Youth Choir (directed by Kristina Nakagawa), engages with some of today's most urgent social issues, including mental health, violence, and injustice.

Content Warning: Art of Sound: HOPE contains material that may be emotionally challenging for some audiences. A MATTER OF CONSCIENCE addresses topics such as gun violence, school shootings, loss, and the emotional toll of living in a fractured world. The piece is intended to spark reflection and conversation, offering music as a means of healing and transforming. While these themes may be difficult, they are presented with deep care, artistic integrity, and a message of resilience.

As part of The Choral Project's commitment to creating positive change, $1 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to the Student Wellness Center at San José State University (SJSU) to support the development of new student wellness resources and services.

Join The Choral Project for an evening that promises to be thought-provoking, uplifting, and deeply moving.

For more information and tickets, visit choralproject.org/artofsound.

